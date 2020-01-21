Giant penis cushion is available in two new colours just in time for Valentine's

If you're dreading spending another Valentine's Day on your own, fear not, help is at hand.
Step forward Jumbo Pierre, the giant penis-shaped cushion that has been going down a storm with saucy online shoppers.
Perfect for cosy nights in, we think Pierre would make the perfect companion come February 14.
Since bouncing onto the scene last year, Pierre has become one of the website's best-sellers.
And now, due to public demand, we have some very exciting news for Pierre fans.
Read more: We're drooling over the new Baileys cupcake with boozy cheesecake centre
The 4ft-tall cushion is now available in two new colourways – brown and black – after shoppers demanded retailer Firebox sold it in varied skin tones.
Complete with an adorable face, Pierre is perfect for cuddling up and taking selfies with.
Read more: Now you can gift your loved one a chocolate human heart for Valentine's Day
Some 15 penis-related products are available on the site, with an average of 40 penis products shipped from the warehouse every day.
Firebox's Ben Redhead said: "On average, over 40 penis products were shipped from our warehouse every day throughout 2019, and this will hopefully only continue to grow."
The blurb for Jumbo Pierre added: "Unlike your current boyfriend (or whoever you choose to share a bed with) these snuggly guys actually enjoy cuddles and watching The Notebook."
Plus whichever one you choose, Pierre won’t snore or steal the duvet from you. What a perfect companion for the most romantic day of the year.
It continued: "Plus whichever one you choose, Pierre won’t snore or steal the duvet from you. What a perfect companion for the most romantic day of the year."
Jumbo Pierre the Penis Body Pillow is available here and he costs £39.99.
A small price to pay for love, we say.
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be placing an order!