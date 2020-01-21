We are drooling over this new cupcake with Baileys frosting and a delicious cheesecake centre

Baileys fans, we are really spoiling you. Hot on the heels of the news that you can now buy the Red Velvet Cupcake flavour Baileys in the UK comes yet another new launch.

Yes, it appears you really can have your cake and eat it after the Irish cream brand teamed up with Hummingbird Bakery to create a Baileys cupcake.

It goes on sale today (January 21) and is here to break your New Year health kick and your dry January resolutions in one fell swoop.

The new Baileys Red Velvet Deluxe cupcakes launch this week (Credit: Baileys/Justin De Souza)

Costing £3.25 each, the cakes are limited edition and only available till the end of February.

Read more: Treat your loved one to a chocolate human heart this Valentine's Day

They'll be stocked in all London Hummingbird Bakery branches.

For those not in the cupcake know, Hummingbird is responsible for bringing the red velvet cupcake – an American favourite – to the UK.

With those credentials, you can bet your bottom dollar (geddit?!) that it's good!

And, if you can't face heading out in the cold to pick one up, the new Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Deluxe is available to order on Deliveroo.

You can even order the cakes on Deliveroo (Credit: Justin De Souza)

Created with the velvety-smooth Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur, the cupcake is perfect for any Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Read more: M&S serves up melt-in-the-mouth heart-themed steak for Valentine's Day

Or for simply treating yourself during that mid-afternoon slump.

Baileys is blended together with the flavours of red velvet, tasting like fresh chocolate cake with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder.

To whet your appetite, Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake has been mixed into the icing, sponge and cheesecake centre of the Hummingbird Bakery’s cupcake.

Why not enjoy your cupcake with the pink drink that inspired it (Credit: Justin De Souza)

A rep said of the drink: "Velvety-smooth Baileys Original Irish Cream is luxuriously blended together with the flavours of red velvet, tasting like fresh chocolate cake with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder."

Sounds sooooooo good!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying one.