Now you can give your loved one a life-sized chocolate human heart for Valentine's Day

If your Valentine is a little on the quirky side, then we've found them the perfect gift for February 14.

Forget about buying a dozen red roses or a box of chocolates and opt instead for this stunningly realistic life-sized human heart made from chocolate.

Made from either milk, white or dark chocolate, unlike the real thing, the chocolate heart is hollow.

Nothing says I love you like a chocolate human heart (Credit: Edible Museum)

However, maker Sarah Hardy of the Edible Museum told us that many people decide not to eat their chocolate hearts.

Instead, they display them under a glass dome – and we're sure the hearts make a real talking point.

Made from thick chocolate and hand-painted, the realistic-looking hearts have a flat back and were originally sculpted on a real pigs' heart.

Will you choose milk, dark or white chocolate? (Credit: Edible Museum)

Sarah revealed milk chocolate is the most popular option, with all the hearts priced at £25 plus postage each.

You can pick one up here.

The hearts – which weigh in at 180g – have been popular with doctors and horror fans, Sarah told us.

"The human heart is gorgeous and was a perfect Valentine’s surprise for my beloved," said one fan."

They added: "Totally unique and an unusual Valentine’s gift."

Another said: "My girlfriend loves it so much, she still hasn’t eaten it. She just admires it. Perhaps one day I may get a taste but for now she enjoys the beautiful and exquisite realism of the heart."

The hearts come carefully gift wrapped (Credit: Edible Museum)

"I ordered the chocolate Human Heart for my wife who is a nurse and I am a giant horror fan. It sits in my refrigerator untouched as nobody wants to destroy it by eating it," said another fan.

