Yungblud in Emmerdale: Who did the rock star play in the show?

Yungblud in Emmerdale? It might sound surprising, but the distinctive rock star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, appeared in an episode of the Yorkshire soap before his music career took off.

When did Yungblud appear in Emmerdale?

Yungblud appeared in Emmerdale back in 2015.

He played a love interest for Belle Dingle, called Matt, and appeared in just one episode.

Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – played a love interest for Belle Dingle (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

At the time, there was chemistry between Zak Dingle and Joanie Wright.

Joanie asked Zak and Belle to join her at a Northern Soul evening. Belle met Matt and the pair were getting along swimmingly.

Zak and Joanie did end up tying the knot (Credit: ITV)

But when Matt assumed Joanie and Zak were a couple, things got a little awks.

Zak made a swift exit, and that was the end of Matt and Belle’s blossoming romance.

What else has Yungblud been in?

Yungblud also appeared in a Disney Channel show called The Lodge back in 2016. He played a character called Oz.

Dominic also appeared on The Disney Channel, playing Oz in The Lodge in 2016 (Credit: The Disney Channel/YouTube)

But since then, he’s concentrated on his music career.

Yungblud’s music career

Yungblud, who was born in Doncaster, released his debut album 21st Century Liability in 2018.

Since then he’s gone from strength to strength.

He won the NME award for Best Music Video in 2020 for Original Me, had tracks on the soundtracks to the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the box office smash Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Yungblud is a huge music star now (Credit: @fotokibit / SplashNews.com)

He’s also made it to space. His cover of David Bowie’s Life On Mars was chosen as a soundtrack for NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing on Mars.

S0mehow we don’t think Yungblud will be making his way back to the Dales any time soon. But you never know!

