Worried Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Nate

Scenes on last night’s episode of Emmerdale left fans worried for Nate Robinson’s health – taking to social media to voice their concerns.

As his scenes on the show aired, Nate could be seen wearing a cast and acting noticably sleepy.

But what’s happened to Nate’s arm?

And why is he so sleepy all the time?

Nate was wearing a cast and sling, and appeared to be noticeably lethargic during this week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Nate Robinson?

Nate and Sam were both injured in a cow stampede, during the soap’s 50th anniversary episodes last year.

But while Sam made a full recovery after he was accidentally impaled, Nate still appears to be suffering.

Nate’s sling and sleepy behaviour has led fans to worry for his health.

But are Nate’s storm injuries behind his lethargy and arm injuries, or is there another explanation?

After all, he appeared to be fine last week – attempting to seduce Ethan’s sleazy boss.

Nate seemed to be fine last week… so what’s happened since then? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wonder what’s up with Nate

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans voiced their concerns about Nate’s health on Twitter.

“Hope there’s nothing wrong with Nate health wise… sleeping so much,” wrote one fan.

Hope there’s nothing wrong with Nate health wise.. sleeping so much!🤔 #emmerdale — 🇬🇾SachaD🇮🇳 (@angelsmum234) February 16, 2023

“God Nate is tired, he’s sleeping for England,” said another.

God Nate is tired he’s sleeping for England 🤣🤣#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) February 16, 2023

Other fans wondered why Nate was wearing a sling in this scene.

Are the injuries Nate’s, or that of actor Jurell Carter, who plays the character on the soap?

“What has Nate (or the actor) done to his arm?” asked one concerned fan.

What has Nate (or the actor)done to his arm? #emmerdale — Alex Davenport (@alexdavenport4) February 16, 2023

“What’s happened to Nate’s arm?” another wondered.

“Sam was stabbed through the shoulder but he seems fine. Yet poor Nate is still struggling,” remarked another viewer.

Sam was stabbed through the shoulder but he seems fine. Yet poor Nate is still struggling. #Emmerdale — Jayne M (@whatjaynereads) February 16, 2023

What’s wrong with Nate?

Do Emmerdale fans have reason to worry for his health?

