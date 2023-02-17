Nate talking casually on Emmerdale; inset, wearing a cast and looking lethargic (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Worried Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Nate

Nate doesn't appear to be doing so well

By Joel Harley

Scenes on last night’s episode of Emmerdale left fans worried for Nate Robinson’s health – taking to social media to voice their concerns.

As his scenes on the show aired, Nate could be seen wearing a cast and acting noticably sleepy.

But what’s happened to Nate’s arm?

And why is he so sleepy all the time?

Nate talks to Naomi in the pub on Emmerdale
Nate was wearing a cast and sling, and appeared to be noticeably lethargic during this week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

What’s wrong with Nate Robinson?

Nate and Sam were both injured in a cow stampede, during the soap’s 50th anniversary episodes last year.

But while Sam made a full recovery after he was accidentally impaled, Nate still appears to be suffering.

Nate’s sling and sleepy behaviour has led fans to worry for his health.

But are Nate’s storm injuries behind his lethargy and arm injuries, or is there another explanation?

After all, he appeared to be fine last week – attempting to seduce Ethan’s sleazy boss.

Nate and Greg smiling at the bar on Emmerdale
Nate seemed to be fine last week… so what’s happened since then? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wonder what’s up with Nate

As the episode aired, Emmerdale fans voiced their concerns about Nate’s health on Twitter.

“Hope there’s nothing wrong with Nate health wise… sleeping so much,” wrote one fan.

“God Nate is tired, he’s sleeping for England,” said another.

Other fans wondered why Nate was wearing a sling in this scene.

Are the injuries Nate’s, or that of actor Jurell Carter, who plays the character on the soap?

“What has Nate (or the actor) done to his arm?” asked one concerned fan.

“What’s happened to Nate’s arm?” another wondered.

“Sam was stabbed through the shoulder but he seems fine. Yet poor Nate is still struggling,” remarked another viewer.

What’s wrong with Nate?

Do Emmerdale fans have reason to worry for his health?

Emmerdale - Nate Is Revealed to Be Cain's Son

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

