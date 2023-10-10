Will Stephen kill again? Coronation Street fans spot huge hint Jenny and ROY are in danger

Yesterday in Coronation Street, Stephen planned his escape from Weatherfield after Tim found Teddy’s body.

He changed his flights and explained to the airline that he’d no longer be travelling with Jenny.

But, will Stephen kill again before he leaves? Corrie fans have spotted huge hints that Jenny and Roy are in danger from the serial killer.

Stephen planned on leaving Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen planned his escape

Last night, Roy worried about Carla after realising that she had indeed been spiked with LSD. He believed her theory that Stephen had drugged her drinks.

Meanwhile, Jenny was also doubting her relationship with Stephen after Carla paid a visit to her.

Carla had told her about the spiking of her drinks, making her worry about what Stephen was keeping from her.

Carla then broke DS Swain’s trust by informing Jenny that the police were looking into Stephen for potential murder.

Jenny then panicked when Stephen asked her to move away as soon as possible. She tried to stall Stephen, but once she was out of earshot he rang up the airline and cancelled Jenny’s flight whilst bring his own flight forward.

He planned on going to Thailand alone and leaving Jenny back in Weatherfield.

Are the two Weatherfield favourites in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans fear deaths for Jenny and Roy

Coronation Street fans fear that Jenny and Roy are the next victims on Stephen’s hitlist.

They fear that Roy will be a target as he believes Carla’s theory over Stephen. They’re also worried that Jenny will be murdered as she clocks Stephen isn’t the guy he said he was. He might kill her as she goes to take a bath.

One Coronation Street fan exclaimed: “Plot twist: Stephen kills ROY!!”

Another warned: “Don’t get too involved Roy. Or go near the canal.”

#Corrie twist. Tim is alive but has Jenny drowned in the bath? Never drink a Stephen brew. — 🏳️‍🌈​ Thomás 🏳️‍🌈 (@drTPhilp) October 10, 2023

Jenny getting drowned in the bath… #corrie — BeardyBill⚓ (@Beardybill1) October 9, 2023

Another feared: “Corrie twist. Tim is alive but has Jenny drowned in the bath? Never drink a Stephen brew.”

A third Corrie fan predicted: “Jenny’s getting drowned in the bath…”

Could Stephen kill Roy? (Credit: ITV)

Are Jenny and Roy safe from Stephen?

Stephen’s just bundled an unconscious Tim into the back of a cab. It’s unclear whether he’s alive or dead.

But, now that Roy and Jenny are on to him, could Stephen kill one of them? Or, perhaps he has it in him to kill them both?

