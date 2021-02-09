Why isn’t EastEnders on and will tonight’s episode be shown later this week?

Why isn’t EastEnders on and is tonight’s episode on later this week?

The much-loved drama, which usually airs new episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, has been postponed due to football.

But don’t panic, it won’t be gone for long.

EastEnders will no longer air tonight (Credit: BBC)

Where is EastEnders?

The soap has been postponed to make way for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Instead, Manchester United vs West Ham United will air on BBC One at 7pm.

Holby City, which usually starts at 8:20pm, has also been affected by the move.

However, both shows should be back to normal by the end of the week.

The BBC soap has been postponed (Credit: BBC)

When is the BBC One soap back on?

Thankfully, soap fans won’t have to wait long for tonight’s cancelled episode.

A 20-minute episode is scheduled for tomorrow at 8pm (February 10), followed by Holby City.

Meanwhile, a double episode will be aired on Friday.

But that hasn’t stopped avid soap lovers from complaining.

EastEnders will be back on tomorrow night (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Twitter, one said: “So fed up EastEnders and Holby taken off air for god awful football. Put it on BBC2 or some other less important channel. Not everyone who pays the license fee likes football.”

Another wrote: “No #EastEnders tonight cos of [bleeping] bloody football!!”

Not everyone likes football!

In addition, a third tweeted: “Not everyone likes football!”

A fourth complained: “Great, stuck indoors and football on BBC1, so no Eastenders or Holby tonight. Why can’t they put football on BBC2?”

So fed up EastEnders and Holly taken off air for god awful football. Put it on BBC2 or some other less important channel. Not everyone who pays the license fee likes football #Eastenders #HolbyTuesday #sickoffootball — Kim (@KimKimmyfen) February 9, 2021

Nancy Carter to return to EastEnders

The cancelled episode follows shortly after the BBC revealed plans to reprise the role of Nancy Carter.

The character – played by Maddy Hill – will return to Walford after nearly five years.

Speaking about her return, Maddy said: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to rediscover her 5 years on.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return as she’s coming back to a family that have been through a difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.”

