EastEnders has announced Maddy Hill be returning to the BBC soap as Nancy Carter.

Nancy will return to Walford after nearly five years much to the surprise of the Carter family.

Her arrival is sure to delight her parents Mick and Linda. But what brings her back to Albert Square from new Zealand?

Speaking about returning to the BBC soap, Maddy said: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces.

“I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to rediscover her 5 years on.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return as she’s coming back to a family that have been through a difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

EastEnders: Why did Nancy leave Walford? Where has she been?

Nancy Carter has been settling into married life in New Zealand with husband Tamwar.

Nancy made her first appearance in the BBC soap in 2014. However in April 2016, the character and her boyfriend Tamwar, played by Himesh Patel, left to go travelling.

But what brings her back to Walford?

What has Maddy Hill been up to?

Actress Maddy continued acting during her break from EastEnders. In 2018, she joined the cast of BBC medical drama Casualty playing Ruby Spark.

Maddy played Ruby in Casualty for two years (Credit: BBC)

Last year, Ruby decided to look after her niece following the death of her sister and Maddy departed the show.

