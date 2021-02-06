EastEnders fans have a shock theory about newcomer Zack Hudson – he’s Sharon Watts’ BROTHER.

The soap newcomer will ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford next month.

Is Sharon Watts getting a new brother in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

But with the news that Sharon’s biological father Gavin Sullivan is being killed off off-screen, fans think it’s too much of a coincidence that the newcomer arrives the same month.

One fan said on Digital Spy Forums: “I wonder if this new Zack character announced the other day could be related. Perhaps it’s Gavin’s son? Would give Sharon a sibling.”

A second said: “My thought on him was could he be Dennis Rickman’s son or a brother of him, but Gavin’s son could be a good call.”

Read more: EastEnders: Denise Fox is revealed to be alive as viewers shocked

A third said: “I suppose they could retcon it so that Gavin is revealed to be the father of Carol Hanley’s other children, making them Sharon’s full blood siblings. It’s a relatively easy retcon to swallow.”

Model and former Hollyoaks star James Farrar will play Zack Hudson, described as “charismatic”.

He will ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford on screen in March.

The soap filmed Gavin Sullivan’s memorial service this week (Credit: BBC)

In addition, soap bosses have promised he will be an explosive addition.

The BBC described him as: “An unpredictable troublemaker who lives life in the fast lane.

“A lone wolf, Zack had a difficult childhood that has left him determined to never rely on anyone or become too attached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Farrar (@jamescfarrar)

Is newcomer Zack Hudson Sharon Watts’ brother in EastEnders?

“Forever the ladies’ man, Zack is sure to ruffle a few feathers when he arrives in Walford.”

Meanwhile, in a statement James said: “As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long running show, with such iconic characters.

Read more: EastEnders: James Farrar joins soap as ‘charismatic’ Zack Hudson

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

In conclusion, Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “We are all excited to see James bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama in store for him. Trouble is always just round the corner…”

Who do you think Zack is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!