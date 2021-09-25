Casualty fans are set for disappointment tonight when they find out their favourite show isn’t on.

The hospital soap has been pulled from broadcast to make way for another worldwide event.

Stevie Nash is terrorising Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t Casualty on tonight?

The BBC medical drama has been bumped from the schedules tonight for a major reason.

While usually the schedules are messed around by football or the Olympics – tonight is a very different reason.

As well as the first live episode of the new series of Strictly, the BBC is broadcast live coverage of a major music concert.

Global Citizen Live: Music Festival for the Planet is described as a modern day Live Aid with huge names performing.

The biggest names in music will take to various stages across the world for one continuous charity fundraiser in the hopes of restarting the world after the pandemic.

Coverage of the concert will be broadcast at 5.30pm, 9.20pm and midnight on BBC One.

When is Casualty back?

Luckily for fans they don’t have too long to wait for their favourite medical drama to return.

It will be back on screens next Saturday.

However, Casualty will air at a slightly later than usual time, after Strictly Come Dancing’s live episode and a new series of Blankety Blank.

Viewers will have to wait until 9.30pm to watch the new episode.

Will Jacob manage to survive Stevie in Casualty? (Credit: BBC)

What happened last week on Casualty?

Last week viewers were shocked when Jade decided to leave the ER after Stevie Nash took revenge.

Consultant Stevie is determined to destroy anyone connected with her sister’s death from the department.

And Jade was on her hit list.

With the nurse distracted by her mum turning up, Stevie took the chance to plant drugs in her locker.

Jade ended up quitting her job and leaving Holby behind.

But who will Stevie target next?

