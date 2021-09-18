Casualty SPOILERS: Jade Lovall’s heartbreaking exit as Stevie Nash takes cruel revenge

Jade Lovall is in danger in tonight’s Casualty as Stevie Nash steps up her revenge plan.

Twisted Stevie is determined to destroy everyone in the department who was connected to her late sister’s accident and care.

Jade Lovall exits Casualty in tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC)

And in tonight’s episode she decides to take down Jade.

When a coach crash brings multiple victims to Holby it almost overwhelms the ED.

Deaf Jade is called upon to use her sign language skills to help the survivors from the crash communicate.

Read more: Casualty newcomer Stevie Nash to target Ethan in shocking new plot

However she’s left stunned when she discovers one of the passengers is very familiar to her – her own mum Susie.

Viewers have previously seen how Jade reunited with her birth mother after decades apart.

Susie was forced to put her three-year-old daughter into care by her own mother.

She had insisted her daughter couldn’t care for a child because of her own deafness.

However there was no happy reunion at the time as tonight’s episode reveals Jade and Susie haven’t been in contact.

Jade struggles with being rejected again – and ends up clashing with boss Charlie, landing herself a warning.

But much worse happens when Stevie uses it as an opportunity for her own revenge.

Stevie plants drugs in Jade’s locker and arranges it so they are found.

Jade’s got a fight on her hands to clear her name.

But whatever happens, by the end of the episode she leaves the ED behind.

Will Jade Lovall leave with mum Susie in Casualty? (Credit: BBC)

Is Jade Lovall leaving Casualty?

After three years of working at Holby General, Jade Lovall will leave the show.

Actress Gabriella Leon’s final scenes will air tonight when Jade makes the shock decision to quit.

Read more: Casualty legend Cathy Shipton lands heartbreaking Hollyoaks role

She made her debut on the show three years ago but will now leave the medical drama.

But could she one day return to expose Stevie’s evil plan?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!