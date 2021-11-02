Emmerdale is on for an hour tonight as there is a change to the soap’s schedule this week, but why is it on for an hour?

Why is Emmerdale on for an hour tonight?

Tonight (Tuesday, November 2) Emmerdale will be on from 7pm until 8pm. Usually on Tuesdays, Emmerdale is only on for half an hour.

However the reason Emmerdale is on for an hour tonight is because there is only one episode on Thursday (November 4).

Emmerdale is on for an hour tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Terrified Kim in kidnap horror

Usually on Thursdays, Emmerdale airs a half an hour episode at 7pm, followed by another half an hour episode at 8pm.

However this Thursday after the 7pm episode, The Martin Lewis Money show will be on for half an hour, then the Pride Of Britain Awards at 8pm.

What’s happening in tonight’s Emmerdale?

Priya has to have another operation (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode Kerry is alarmed when she receives a message from Chloe’s dad saying on of his watches is missing.

Soon a mysterious figure watches from a parked car in the village. Who is watching Charity and Mack?

Meanwhile Priya is devastated that she needs a second skin graph but there’s no guarantee this one will be successful either. She’s isolated her family from visiting.

Liam’s video has gone viral (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Chloe’s dad is Declan Macey, fans predict

Liam and Amelia’s ‘Doctor Dig’ social media video has gone viral. Leyla is thrilled he’s seemingly turning a corner.

Later Liam prepares for an interested journalist to visit his allotment. He has grand plans for the big reveal but can’t find enough people to help him. It seems Liam is a man defeated, or is he?

Gabby is appalled when Kim promises Millie that Jamie will be at her mum’s memorial.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!