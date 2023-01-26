Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Huge schedule change as soap airs Thursday episode

Coronation Street will air tonight (Thursday January 26, 2023), for an hour episode despite the soap not usually airing on a Thursday.

In a change to the schedule, Coronation Street will now air at 9-10pm tonight.

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie won’t air on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on a Thursday.

However, tonight, the soap will air from 9pm.

This is because the soap will not air on Friday.

On Friday, in Coronation Street’s place, a live football match of the FA Cup will air.

This will air from 7.30-10.15pm meaning that Coronation Street can’t air in its usual slot.

The match will see Manchester City v Arsenal go head-to-head in the fourth round of the Cup.

Hope and Ruby’s chinchilla dies (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from tonight’s Corrie

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Hope and Ruby look after Peanut for the night but are horrified when they find Cilla’s cage door open.

They blame Peanut when they find Cilla the Chinchilla dead on the carpet.

But, is Peanut the culprit?

Elsewhere, Max is worried when Blake tells the police that Max’s videos inspired him to carry out the stabbing spree.

David worries about Max and arranges for Adam to come over and take a look at Max’s incriminating racist material on his laptop.

As Adam looks through Max’s racist videos, the police arrive and arrest Max for incitement to murder.

Will Max go to prison?

Also, Chesney’s not in Gemma’s good books when he uses their wedding savings to kickstart his Ches Burger business.

And, Carla fires Stephen from the factory.

But can he do enough to win her round and get his job back?

Meanwhile, Daisy’s mum uses Daniel as a way to get to Daisy.

Daniel tries to help and arranges a meal at The Bistro for Daisy.

Daisy presumes that she’s to be dining with Daniel but is furious when Christina shows up.

Will she forgive Daniel for going behind her back?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you pleased that Corrie’s on tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.