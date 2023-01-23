In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday January 23, 2023), Daisy gets a double shock to the system when both her stalker and her mum arrive at The Rovers.

Daisy’s taken aback when two people she’d rather not see walk through the door of the pub.

What does Daisy’s mum want from Daisy in Coronation Street spoilers tonight?

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy’s mum turns up

Tonight, Daisy’s left feeling scared when another bouquet of flowers arrives for her at The Rovers.

Afterwards, she receives a phone call from an unknown number.

She presumes that it is from her stalker and shares her concerns with Daniel.

Daisy gets the answers she needs when her stalker, Justin, arrives at the pub and explains that the flowers are from him.

He met Daisy at the hospital.

However, he wasn’t the one who phoned her.

Glenda tells Justin to leave, making Daisy breathe a somewhat sigh of relief.

Tension rises once more when Daisy calls back the unknown number.

She gets the shock of her life when she sees her mum, Christina, walk in with her phone ringing.

The mother and daughter have a lot of catching up to do and sit down to talk things through.

Will Daisy let her mum back into her life?

What does Christina want from her daughter?

Sarah unknowingly helps Stephen cover up his tracks

After killing Teddy at Underworld, Stephen’s desperate to keep the secret safe.

Sarah tells Uncle Stephen that she and Michael had their business meeting at the factory but she doesn’t want Carla to find out.

She asks Stephen if he could wipe the CCTV footage for them.

As Stephen suddenly realises that his murder of Teddy will also be on the CCTV, he is relieved when Sarah tells him how to get rid of the footage.

Has she just helped a murderer cover up his crimes?

Gemma and Chesney set out to become entrepreneurs

Gemma’s excited to set up her new BSL childminding service and tells Ches that a potential client is visiting the house tomorrow.

Ches has business ideas of his own and asks Dev if he could take home some left-over beef from the kebab shop.

Dev agrees.

With this, Ches makes Gemma a burger and chips for dinner and tells her that he’d love to own a burger van called Ches Burger.

Will Ches and Gemma’s business dreams come true?

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz takes sex advice from Sally

At work, Fiz tells Sally that her and Tyrone’s sex life has hit a bit of a rough patch.

With Sally having recently overcome her own issues in the bedroom department, she offers for Fiz to borrow something from her fancy dress box.

Role play works wonders for herself and Tim.

Will Fiz listen to Sally’s advice?

Gary shares his concerns with Alya

Maria has been working hard to support local refugees in Weatherfield.

However, tonight, Gary shares his concerns with Alya.

He’s proud of the work that Maria has done but fears that she’s putting herself in danger.

Is Gary right to be worried?

