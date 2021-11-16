Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Tyrone viciously assaulted in Tuesday’s catch-up episode

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Kelly ends up sleeping on the streets.

Meanwhile Tyrone is assaulted during is date with Isla and Daisy looks after Bertie for Daniel, but Adam is worried.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie is on tonight as there was no episode last night (Monday, November 15).

Usually the soap airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays but due to recent football matches, the soap schedule has been changed.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly sleeps on the streets

Kelly steals Amy’s phone (Credit: ITV)

Kelly meets up with Amy in the café and nicks her phone. Tracy confronts Kelly and accuses her of taking Amy’s mobile.

Imran sticks up for Kelly, but when Amy’s phone rings in Kelly’s bag, she’s banged to rights.

Meanwhile Aadi tells Dev that he’s willing to come back home on the condition that Kelly moves in with them.

Imran and Aadi call at Kelly’s accommodation only to find all her belongings are gone.

Poor Kelly is lonely and frightened as Kelly beds down in a shop doorway for the night.

Tyrone assaulted

Tyrone’s date with Isla doesn’t go to plan (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Tyrone meets up with Isla for lunch in Speed Daal and they immediately hit it off.

After what seemed to be a successful date, the two go to leave when a man approaches.

He explains he’s Isla’s husband and punches Tyrone, sending him flying.

Fiz and Phill rush to Tyrone’s aid. At No.9, Fiz tends to Tyrone’s bloodied nose.

Adam fears Daisy isn’t a good influence

Adam is worried (Credit: ITV)

When Daniel reveals his childminder has let him down, Jenny suggests that Daisy steps in.

Daisy looks after Bertie and in the café she takes selfies with the toddler and posts them online.

Adam warns Daniel that Daisy is using Bertie to boost her internet profile.

Daniel thanks Daisy for childminding and hopes they can spend more time together.

David impressed with Max

Max shows David his science project (Credit: ITV)

As Summer helps Max with his science project, he reveals he’s currently working on a film in his own time.

Max shows David his science project. David is delighted that Summer is having such a positive influence over him.

