Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pics – November 22-26

Coronation Street spoilers for next week tease a shock exit for Roy as he struggles to come to terms with all the lies he’s told.

Can Nina and Carla persuade him to stay?

Meanwhile, Abi also flees the cobbles as the cops close in on her, and Kelly sinks even lower. Will anyone come to her rescue?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Roy leaves?

With the police hot on the trail of the owner of the gun that killed Natasha, they call at the cafe to talk to Roy.

He is forced to lie to protect Abi again and he feels awful about it.

Thinking he and Abi are partly responsible for Natasha’s death, Roy signs over his business and his flat to Nina.

He then announces he has decided to leave Weatherfield for good.

Nina calls Carla, Cathy, Brian, Fiz, Chesney and Mary to talk some sense into Roy.

Carla plays Roy a voicemail left by Nina implying Roy was dragged into something against his better judgement and demands answers.

But Roy refuses to talk, leaving Carla upset.

However, the fact he’s lied to Carla makes him more determined than ever that he must leave in order to pay his penance.

Will Roy really go?

More Coronation Street spoilers

2. Abi flees the Street

Abi is horrified the gun she had to kill Corey is the same one that killed Natasha.

She meets with Tez and begs him not to tell the police he sold the gun to her.

Although the cops say Tez can’t remember who bought the weapon from him, Abi knows it’s only a matter of time before he leads them to her.

She also really wants to help Sam get better, but Kevin thinks she needs to stay away.

He books them a honeymoon and they leave the Street immediately.

3. Kelly takes drugs

When Kelly beds down in a doorway, she’s approached by a drug dealer.

He offers her free spice, but she refuses. The dealer leaves, However, Kelly is terrified and more alone than ever.

The next day, Kelly calls the dealer and orders some spice.

Stu finds her semi-conscious and heads off to sort out the dealer, but should he really leave Kelly alone?

4. Nina rescues Kelly?

Drugged-up Kelly staggers off and is followed by some drunk school kids.

They jeer and pour drink over her.

Nina sees what’s going on and approaches the gang.

Will she leave Kelly to her fate or step in to help?

5. George helps Sam

George brings Sam his old telescope and he and Sam bond over astronomy.

As Sam giggles with delight, Nick is sad he’s not the one making his son smile.

6. Faye comes home

Faye is out on bail, but things are shaky between her and Craig.

As they work things about, it all gets too much when she starts working at the Bistro again.

She tells Tim working there brings back bad memories, so he comes up with a solution…

7. Daisy erases Daniel

Daniel is cross when Daisy gets sent free clothes for Bertie after posting pictures of him on social media.

Daniel is upset he’s been airbrushed out of all the pictures and thinks Daisy is exploiting his son.

But it’s not long before their argument turns to passion as they head to the bedroom.

8. Can Max make amends?

David orders Max to apologise to everyone about his video, but Max refuses and David grabs his laptop, accidentally dropping it.

Max confides in Daniel that he wants to make amends, but is it too late?

