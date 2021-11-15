Soap fans have been left enraged as the football has changed Emmerdale an Coronation Street’s schedule once again.

Last Friday (November 12) Emmerdale and Coronation Street didn’t air due to coverage of the England v Albania game on ITV.

However tonight (Monday, November 15) both soaps have been pushed back due to the England v San Marino airing on ITV.

With coverage starting at 7pm and a 7.45pm kick-off, it means soaps have been moved again and fans aren’t happy about it, with some even demanding ITV have a separate channel for football.

When are the soaps on this week?

This week Emmerdale will be on for an hour tomorrow (Tuesday, November 16), a half hour episode on Wednesday (November 17), two half an hour episodes on Thursday (November 18) and a half an hour episode Friday (November 19).

Emmerdale and Corrie are not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Coronation Street will be on for an hour tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Friday, two half an hour episodes will air at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

What’s happening in this week’s Emmerdale?

In this week’s Emmerdale, Noah and Chloe decide to run away together.

Kerry sets off to find them before it’s too late. Soon she is threatened by two thugs who threaten to harm her daughter Amy unless she tracks down the runaway teens.

Meanwhile Meena breaks into Amy and Victoria’s house and smashes the place up.

A shocked Amy finds the damage and call the police, but when PC Swirling goes to interview Meena she denies everything and isn’t arrested.

Amy thinks Meena broke into her house (Credit: ITV)

Amy vows to prove it was Meena and as things are about to get physical, Billy intervenes.

Calling him her Knight in Shining Armour, does Meena have Billy in her sights? And is Amy in danger?

What’s happening in this week’s Coronation Street?

Meanwhile over in Weatherfield Kelly finds herself sleeping on the street.

At a hotel a sleazy man named Alan tells her she’s welcome in his room any time. But Kelly does a runner.

However when her stuff is stolen, she goes back to the hotel and knocks on his door.

Tyrone’s date doesn’t go as planned (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone finds himself in an awkward situation after his date with Isla when her husband turns up and punches him.

Later Fiz tells her ex not to beat himself up as it appears Isla has a reputation for copping off with other dads behind her husband’s back. Will Ty find love again?

