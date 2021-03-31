Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? Viewers are furious that tonight’s Corrie episodes have been moved.

Usually the ITV soap airs every Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour long episode on Fridays starting at 7.30pm.

However ITV has changed up its schedule this week.

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Wednesday, March 31) due to the Live International Football.

Coronation Street will be on tomorrow night instead (Credit: ITV)

Usually Emmerdale airs at 7pm, however it will start 15 minutes earlier tonight at 6.45pm.

The football will start at 7.15pm showing England v Poland with a 7.45pm kick-off.

When will the Coronation Street episodes air?

Tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street will air tomorrow night (Thursday, April 1) instead.

Corrie will be on for an hour tomorrow night to make up for the two episodes. They will air at 8pm-9pm on ITV.

Corrie will be on for an hour tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

Whilst ITV are airing the soap episodes tomorrow night, fans are furious that they’ve had to be moved due to football.

@itvcorrie Is this some kind of joke Corrie is taken off ITV for football meanwhile there is ITV2 playing re runs of flaming You´ve been Framed, surely you could have replaced that with Corrie it´s been done before with Loose Women. — Miranda Stewart (@MirandaStewar13) March 31, 2021

It actually annoys me that they take @itvcorrie off for the football 😒. There’s literally 4 itv channels why not show the football on one of those or why not show Corrie on itv 2 instead ? #Corrie #coronationstreet — Touchmy6ballz (@PriceXMark) March 30, 2021

Why carnt ITV put the football on itv 4 instead of itv 1 then they can watch both of the soaps. — Carol wiley ( 😷at 🏡) (@Carolwi71957163) March 31, 2021

Where can I catch up with the soaps?

If you are unable to watch tomorrow night’s Coronation Street, you can always catch up with it on ITV Hub.

What’s happening in tomorrow night’s Coronation Street?

In tomorrow night’s Corrie episode, Sarah is furious when Todd hands his notice in, leaving her in the lurch. Will Todd really end up leaving the street?

Faye is convinced she’s going to prison (Credit: ITV)

Michael assures Ed that he will always be his dad no matter what.

Meanwhile Faye discovers Ray has been charged with sexual assault, but as she returns from her plea hearing, she’s convinced that she is going to prison.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

