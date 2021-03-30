Katie McGlynn stars in the new series of The Syndicate on BBC One.

The actress gained national fame thanks to her heartbreaking role of Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street.

But why did she leave the soap? And what else has she been in?

Here we take a look at the star’s career and personal life…

How old is Katie McGlynn?

Katie was born on July 16, 1993. While as of March 2021, she is 27.

She was born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Why did Katie McGlynn leave Coronation Street?

Katie McGlynn told Coronation Street she wanted to leave in 2017 because she didn’t feel like her character, Sinead Tinker, had ever had a decent or central storyline.

The soap wrote her a tragic exit storyline, which ultimately killed her character off.

Sinead passed away from cervical cancer in October 2019, leaving behind her husband Daniel and son Bertie.

When speaking to OK! magazine, Katie said: “I said we should finish with the saddest ending because life’s not a fairy tale.”

Meanwhile on Loose Women, she explained: “I love this storyline because it covers so many issues, so I just wanted to highlight the fact that people are dying of cancer and that’s why I wanted to do it.”

The actress went on to win the National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance.

Who did she play on Waterloo road?

Katie played Jodie ‘Scout’ Allen on Waterloo from 2011-2013. She appeared in 43 episodes of the now defunct BBC school drama.

Who is Katie McGlynn’s boyfriend?

Katie McGlynn is believed to be currently single.

She split up from her boyfriend of three years, Benji Roberts, in 2019.

But she was briefly linked to Strictly star Giovanni Pernice. However, this was never confirmed.

What happened between Katie McGlynn and Maura Higgins?

While attending the TV Choice Awards, Katie appeared to get into a heated row with Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Photos emerged of the pair in animated conversation, both looking less than pleased.

But it was never fully explained what it was all about.



During an interview with Fabulous, Katie insisted it was all a fuss over nothing.

She said: “Maura and I are not best mates, but I’ve met her a few times and we get on. She’s a lovely girl.”

What’s next for the actress?

After Katie quit Corrie, it was widely reported she was off to try and crack America.

However, this was likely postponed due to the 2020 pandemic.

But all is not lost, as she has a role in series four of The Syndicate.

Here she plays character Georgina, a mum fighting for custody of her child.

On Instagram she introduced her character as: “Meet Georgina.⁣

“You’ll see her popping up here and there on @BBCTheSyndicate which starts Tuesday 30th March at 9pm @BBC.

“It was such a pleasure working with Kay Mellor & the team! I’m already a fan of the show so I can’t wait to watch.”

In fact, the first episode kicks off on Tuesday March 30 at 9pm on BBC One.

It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

