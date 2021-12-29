Coronation Street usually airs on Wednesday nights, but there is no episode tonight (Wednesday, December 29). Why is it not on?

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street usually airs two episodes, one at 7.30pm and one at 8.30pm.

However there’s no episode tonight. This is because Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs is on 7.30-8pm. Then The Voice Kids is on from 8pm-10pm.

Corrie is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Although there is no episode tonight, Corrie fans won’t miss out.

Corrie aired an hour long episode last night (Tuesday, December 28) and if you missed it, it’s available to watch on ITV Hub.

When is Coronation Street on again?

The next episode of Coronation Street will be on on Friday, December 31.

SPOILERS: What’s happening in Friday’s episode?

Kevin implores Abi to stop obsessing over Kelly and move on. Can she finally move forward?

Meanwhile Adam and Sarah are at the hotel for New Year.

When the waiter makes a joke about Adam leaving his wallet the last time he was there, a prickly Sarah wonders why he brought her to the same hotel where he slept with Carla.

The mood is further ruined when Sarah quizzes him about his fling with Lydia. Can Adam talk Sarah round?

Corrie is next on on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Daisy catches Jenny up at 5am putting her makeup on as she doesn’t want Leo to wake up and see her naked face. As he chats about his New Year’s Eve plans, Jenny is more aware than ever of their age gap.

When Maria offers Kelly her old job back, she’s grateful. Kelly is thrilled and Gary is grateful for her kindness.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

