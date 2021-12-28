Coronation Street character Kelly has been through a lot over the last few months, but will she find out the truth about her dad, Rick?

Recently Kelly was released from prison and was sent to live in supported accommodation. But after running into trouble at her new home she began living on the streets.

She then moved in with Dev, Aadi and Asha, however this week Kelly found herself being tormented by Seb’s mother, Abi. After losing her job at the barbers, Kelly turned to drugs.

Kelly ended up living on the streets at one point (Credit: ITV)

She was picked up by Craig who gave her a warning, but Dev didn’t want her staying at his house and potentially bringing drugs to the house.

Coronation Street: Kelly moves in with Gary

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, December 28) Kelly attended a drugs support group but was worried to see Abi was there. After hearing Kelly’s story, it looked like she started to feel some empathy for the teen.

Kelly moved out of Dev’s house and went to wait at the cafe until she got an update on her supported accommodation.

Gary and Maria agreed to let Kelly stay (Credit: ITV)

Gary felt bad and asked Maria if Kelly could live with them.

Maria wasn’t happy, but agreed to let her stay. She told Gary if Kelly finds out that he killed her dad, she would be “more messed up than ever” and he would face prison.

Will Kelly get closer to the truth about her dad?

What happened to Kelly’s dad, Rick?

Rick Neelan was a loan shark who made multiple appearances from 2009 until 2019.

In 2019, Gary took out a loan with Rick and was forced to Rick to pay him back as he didn’t have the money, but Gary left working for him.

Rick began to cause problems for Gary and pretended to have taken his ex-girlfriend, Sarah.

Gary showed up in the woods to help Sarah only to discover Rick had tricked him and planned to bury him alive.

Rick was a loan shark (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Is Phill a con artist? Fans suspect he’s ‘too good to be true’

Gary ended up killing Rick and was later shocked to find out he had a teenage daughter, Kelly.

He told Kelly that her dad was a loan shark and all he knew was he had gone away, although Kelly has always had her suspicions Gary killed her father.

Gary, Maria, Sarah and Adam know the truth about Rick, but will Kelly find out what really happened to her dad?

What’s next for Kelly?

Later this week, Kevin implores Abi to stop obsessing over Kelly and move on.

Will she listen?

Read more: OPINION: Coronation Street: ‘Abi needs to get help and stop tormenting Kelly’

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.