Coronation Street: Is Phill a con artist? Fans suspect he’s ‘too good to be true’

Coronation Street introduced Phill earlier this year, but is he dodgy? Can he be trusted?

A few months ago, Fiz began dating Phill after Tyrone left her to be with Alina.

Phill and Fiz have grown closer and it’s become clear that Fiz and Tyrone’s daughters Hope and Ruby like Phill.

Tyrone and Alina split up and she left Weatherfield and ever since Tyrone has wanted Fiz back.

Over Christmas, Phill and Fiz and the girls ended up spending Christmas with Tyrone and an argument soon broke out between the two men.

Phill is Fiz’s new man (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who are Charlie and Lexi? Who do Abi’s twins live with?

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, December 27) Fiz and Phill agreed that Phill could say he’s Hope and Ruby’s stepfather.

He later revealed there was issues with a house he was looking to buy. Soon Fiz and Phill decided they were going to get the house together and live together.

Later Fiz told Tyrone she wanted to sell their home, No.9 in order to help pay for renovations on their new home. But is everything as it seems with Phill?

Coronation Street: Is Phill dodgy?

While it hasn’t been revealed by the soap if there is more to Phill some fans think he can’t be trusted and is ‘too good to be true.’

Phil is too good to be true #Corrie — Telly Chat 📺🎄 (@TellyChat_) November 17, 2021

I like Phil he's a nice guy I just hope this isn't too good to be true though #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 10, 2021

I still think Phil is dodgy #corrie — ᴀᴍʏ ʜᴀʀɢɪᴛᴀʏ-ᴠɪꜱᴀɢᴇ ∞ (@itsamy_xo) December 23, 2021

What’s next for Fiz and Tyrone?

Later this week, Tyrone asserts the house is rightfully his and he’s not selling it.

But as Fiz explains to Evelyn that Tyrone ruined her happy memories of No.9, she feels sad.

Tyrone doesn’t want to sell the house (Credit: ITV)

Read more: ITV viewers claim Ben Miller was ‘robbed’ as Catherine Tyldesley wins All Star Musicals

Evelyn tells her grandson it’s his duty to do right by Fiz and the kids and if that means selling the house, so be it.

Will Tyrone sell the house?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.