Why Emmerdale and Coronation Street aren’t on again tonight – and when they ARE back

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are not on again tonight (Monday, November 15), but why?

Why isn’t Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

On Friday (November 12) there was also no Emmerdale and Corrie. This was due to the Live International Football.

However tonight both soaps will not air once again due to another football match.

Emmerdale and Corrie aren't on anymore

It’s San Marino v England. Coverage starts on ITV at 7pm with kick-off starting at 7.45pm.

When is Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

This week Emmerdale will be on for an hour tomorrow (Tuesday, November 16), a half hour episode on Wednesday (November 17), two half an hour episodes on Thursday (November 18) and a half an hour episode Friday (November 19).

Emmerdale and Corrie will be on tomorrow night

Coronation Street will be on for an hour tomorrow. Then on Wednesday and Friday, two half an hour episodes will air at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders is still on tonight on BBC One at 8.05pm.

What happens in tonight’s EastEnders?

Stacey is still worried about their living situation and asks Kheerat to speak to Suki but she’s interrupted by a phone call and panics.

She finds Eve drunk in the café having a go at Suki. Eve reveals she’s meeting her probation officer.

Meanwhile Vi and Patrick are off to look for her son, Christopher. However they lie to an excited Stuart and Rainie and tell them they’re going on a date.

EastEnders is on tonight

They visit the adoption centre but the officer prepares Vi for what could be a long and difficult process.

After witnessing Vi storm off from Patrick, Rainie finds Patrick and he explains Vi got some difficult news.

Later Rainie asks Vi and she tells her about Christopher, begging her not to tell Stuart.

