Biggest real-life soap feuds after Emmerdale ‘row’ between Isabel Hodgins and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale fans were in shock last week when news of a row between co-stars was revealed.

Actors Matthew Wolfenden, Isabel Hodgins and Aaron Anthony were reportedly involved in a clash during filming.

But with the ‘feud’ in soapland seemingly over, what are the other biggest clashes featuring soap stars in real life?

Roxanne’s lies about Ryan could have destroyed his career – but they backfired on her (Credit: Channel 5)

Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxanne Pallet

One of the most disturbing soap star clashes came in Celebrity Big Brother.

Emmerdale star Roxanne pretended she had been hurt by Ryan – despite the constantly recording cameras proving nothing happened.

An ill-advised attempt at garnering sympathy and votes, perhaps?

Whatever it was – it backfired big style when viewers saw the emotional torment that Ryan was put through over the false allegation.

Corrie star Ryan went on to win the series – while Roxanne destroyed what was left of her ailing career.

Jamie and Asan clashed at an awards show (Credit: Splash News/ITV)

Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas and Emmerdale Asan N’Jie

Sometimes soap feuds don’t even have to happen between people on the same soap.

Case in point – Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie and Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

The pair were involved in a row at an awards show three years ago when Asan made violent threats towards Jamie.

Screaming that he was going to kill him, Asan’s time in the limelight quickly came to an end.

He ended up being fired from Emmerdale within days of the incident.

And we’re still not sure what kicked it off – and neither is Jamie.

claire king samantha giles

Emmerdale Claire King and Samantha Giles

Some rows begin on set with this one taking the biscuit.

At the time Claire had left Emmerdale as Kim Tate but her husband Peter was still in the show – with Samantha.

The pair ended up having an affair – later exposed by Samantha’s husband to a shocked nation.

Years later Claire made it clear the feud was over after Samantha apologised to her at a mutual friend’s funeral.

She told the Mirror: “She said she knew it was a long time ago, but she wanted to say sorry for ­everything that had gone on.

“I thought, ‘good on you girl’ for apologising, and agreed that it was way in our pasts.

“I’ve got nothing against her now. It’s all water under the bridge, and for me to be able to say I don’t care any more is good for me too.”

And now awkwardly years later Samantha’s character Bernice is making a play for Kim’s man.

Kym Marsh and Stephanie Waring buried the hatchet years after their feud began (Credit: Instagram)

Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh and Hollyoaks’ Steph Waring

Another feud that kicked off over a man was between these two soap titans.

Hollyoaks’ Steph Waring was in a five-year relationship with Dan Hooper – the father of her two children.

However within weeks of their split, Dan moved on with Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

That would have been fine – except Steph considered Kym a friend.

In 2014 Steph lashed out at Kym in The Sun on Sunday saying: “I considered her a friend who I’ve known for years.

“I had no idea that she would ever do anything like this.

“He’s not just some guy that I went out with for a year. This is a man I spent half a decade with and have a child with.”

Two years later, after Kym and Dan split, Steph publicly apologised for her comments and the pair buried the hatchet.

