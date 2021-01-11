Debbie Dingle returned to Emmerdale in tonight’s episode (Monday, January 11). Charley Webb is back filming at the soap. But why did she leave?

In the scenes, Debbie returned to the village after being told her daughter Sarah had been hanging out with drug dealer Danny.

Debbie is back! (Credit: ITV)

But why did Debbie leave in the first place?

Why did Debbie leave Emmerdale?

In 2019, Lisa Dingle died. In her will, she left a garage to her daughter Belle and step granddaughter Debbie.

Debbie went to Scotland in 2019. But she is back! (Credit: ITV)

Deciding she wanted to run the garage, she moved up to Scotland with her son Jack. However Sarah didn’t want to go with her and was left in the care of Charity and Vanessa.

But in real-life actress Charley Webb went on maternity leave. She gave birth to her third son Ace in July 2019.

What is happening with Debbie’s return?

Whilst Debbie has returned to help sort out issues with Sarah, viewers know Debbie has been secretly seeing Al Chapman, who lives in the village.

Although Debbie has been in Scotland, it was revealed on Christmas Day that she is Al’s mystery woman.

Al is engaged to Priya. But he has also been seeing Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Al is currently engaged to Priya Sharma. However he has been having an affair with Debbie since meeting her when he was on a trip in Scotland. But neither women know about his infidelity.

Will the truth eventually come out now Debbie is back?

Charley Webb talks becoming Debbie again

Charley recently revealed how she felt to be back at work after having her third son and what it was like getting back into character.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Charley said: “I think because I’ve been playing her for so long in terms of just becoming the character again, I wasn’t really nervous about that.

Charley explained how she felt abut returning to Emmerdale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I was more nervous about coming into work and seeing people I’ve not seen for a long time.

“And you know because obviously things are so different with the virus and all of that sort of stuff, it’s just a different place to work, so that’s what I think my nerves were as opposed to actually the nerves of playing the scenes. I felt fine about that.”

