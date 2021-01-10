Emmerdale favourite Gabby Thomas will be the focus of a shock plan devised by Kim Tate in the coming months.

Super schemer Kim sets her sights on lonely Gabby next week and thrills her by showering her with attention.

This year will hold more drama than ever for Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know how Gabby has been struggling in recent times, after she lied about Liam Cavanagh making inappropriate advances.

However, she became obsessed with Leyla Harding and would stop at nothing to be close to her.

But after her obsession was exposed, the village turned against her and she obviously lost her job with Leyla.

Her stepmum Laurel’s boyfriend Jai stepped in to find her a job at HOP and she ended up working in the restaurant.

Viewers have seen her grow closer to Jamie Tate after he offered to mentor her.

Next week, Kim suggests training Gabby up in other areas of the business – leaving Gabby overjoyed.

Gabby Thomas will soon fall pregnant with Jamie’s baby (Credit: ITV)

What’s in store for Emmerdale favourite Gabby?

But what is Kim planning? Speaking about what’s to come, Gabby actress Rosie Bentham said: “Gabby has had her fair share of trouble over the past year.

This year is going to hold even more drama for Gabby than ever.

“But if she’s hoping 2021 is going to be a more settled year, she can think again.

“I’m excited that Gabby is at the heart of the village as she sets her sights on Home Farm and I can tell you this year is going to hold even more drama for Gabby than ever.”

Jamie will have a one night stand with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Gabby Thomas to fall pregnant with Jamie Tate’s baby

However, it was recently revealed that Gabby will fall pregnant with Jamie’s baby soon.

Producer Sophie Roper teased: “We’ve got another new arrival that is set to send shockwaves through the village as Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time, after a night with… Gabby.

“Gabby is no stranger to life at the big house but as Kim discovers there is going to be a new heir to the Tate throne, a fight for power up at Home Farm will very quickly ensue.

“But as Gabby finds herself at the centre of a family at war, will she succumb to the manipulations at Home Farm? Or will she end up being the one that pulls the strings? So we’ve got big drama up at Home Farm to keep us busy in 2021.”

