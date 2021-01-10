Emmerdale fans are convinced Adam Barton is the big return teased for the ITV soap.

Executive producer Jane Hudson announced earlier this week that a legendary character will be making their way back to the village.

Fans think Adam Thomas is making a comeback

She teased they “light up the room” and fans will be excited to see them.

Revealing the actor or actress had already returned to filming, Jane left fans desperate to know who it is.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other press, Jane said: “We have got a very much loved character coming back to the village.

“They are fantastic, they light up the screen. They have already returned to shooting.

“We are massively excited so look forward to a much-loved face returning soon.”

Fans are full of ideas about who the comeback is and Adam is the latest big theory.

Adam quit the soap in 2018

Actor Adam Thomas played Adam Barton from 2009 until 2018, when the character went on the run.

He took the blame for pushing Emma Barton off the viaduct – when in fact his mum Moira was responsible.

The last viewers heard, Adam was living abroad and in a new relationship – leaving his ex-wife Victoria Sugden heartbroken.

Adam Barton took the blame for mum Moira's crime

Emmerdale fans think Adam Barton is returning

Now she has moved on with Luke Posner. And fans suspect Adam’s comeback would throw it all up in the air.

One said: “Adam would be good. Both Aaron and Amy have managed to return despite being on the run so I’m sure they could sort something for Adam.”

A second said: “It made me think of Adam Thomas tbh (with that smile and infectious laugh).

“This time last year I would have said he wouldn’t be back for a good few years but with everything that’s happened – especially his restaurant business not making him money atm – he may have been open to persuasion.”

A third said: “I hope the return is Adam Barton, he is very ‘eye candy’, Adam Thomas is a fantastic and sexy actor.”

Last month, Natalie J Robb revealed she wanted Adam to make a comeback.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, she said: “Awww, Adam was Moira’s pride and joy, she always called him her ‘sunshine.’ It broke her heart when he went on the run.

“I like that Moira still talks about Adam and Holly (Moira’s daughter, who died of a drug overdose in 2016), even though they are gone, and I hope Adam Thomas comes back at some point.”

