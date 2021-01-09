Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has revealed major spoilers for 2021.

The executive producer has teased births, marriages and deaths – and a huge return of a “much loved” character.

The Emmerdale bosses have teased 2021 spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on an online press junket, she said: “We have a very much loved character coming back to the village.

“They are fantastic, light up the screen, the actor is shooting already, we are massively excited. That’s coming up very soon!”

Jane added: “We have births, wedding, funerals, relationships starting and ending.

“It’s a massive year – we have loads coming up. We will keep drip feeding across the year and we are still shooting – we stood down in March as they were no safety procedures in place.”

Meanwhile, the soap has two new characters Charles and Ethan.

Jane said the pair “don’t come quietly” and come in with “a bang that keeps on exploding”.

Emmerdale boss Jane has revealed Mandy and Paul’s story will end in tragedy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases huge spoilers including shock death tragedy

Meanwhile, producer Laura Shaw also teased Mandy, Vinny and Paul will “feature heavily” and Paul’s “appalling behaviour gets worse and worse”.

She added that Paul will go to “extreme measures”.

In addition, as Paul becomes better at hiding his behaviour, Mandy “falls in love more and a proposal follows” meaning “a big old Dingle wedding is planned”.

However, Laura revealed the story will “ultimately end in tragedy for a character”, but who will it be?

Jimmy and Nicola will be rocked (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Jimmy and Nicola’s horror as son Carl goes missing

Laura also teased an upset for Jimmy and Nicola King.

She said: “Jimmy and Nicola will be watched by someone and Carl goes missing but who has taken him?

“There are massive betrayals of trust and lives are changed forever. It starts small but it is the biggest test to their marriage.”

Gabby and Jamie will be having a baby together (Credit: ITV)

Shock Emmerdale pregnancy for Gabby Thomas and Jamie Tate

Producer Sophie Roper also teased a shocking pregnancy twist for Gabby – and Jamie Tate.

She said: “Tracy and Nate’s due date approaches as we head to the birth.

“As they adapt to being new parents it will be a real test, pushing them to the limit and Tracy will take the lion’s share.

“It will also put a spotlight on Nate and Cain. Will they finally bury the hatchet? There’s some really emotional stuff.”

She added that there’s another new arrival as Jamie “learns that he is going to be a father for a second time after a night with Gabby”.

Finally, as Kim discovers a new heir to the throne, a “fight for power will ensue” and Gabby will find herself at the centre.

