Emmerdale bosses have teased a major return in the coming weeks – and fans are convinced it is Bernice Blackstock.

Executive producer of the soap Jane Hudson announced earlier this week that a legendary character will be making their way back to the village.

Bernice Blackstock left the village in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Revealing the actor or actress had already returned to filming, Jane left fans desperate to know who it is.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other press, Jane said: “We have got a very much loved character coming back to the village.

“They are fantastic, they light up the screen. They have already returned to shooting.

“We are massively excited so look forward to a much-loved face returning soon.”

Fans were set ablaze with ideas about who the comeback could be, and then the soap dropped a huge clue.

Producer Sophie Roper confirmed that Bernice’s daughter is set for a major new storyline that will put her at the heart of the village.

Gabby will soon fall pregnant with Jamie Tate’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Bernice Blackstock returns for Gabby’s pregnancy?

She said: “The pitter patter of tiny feet isn’t just for Tracy – we have another new arrival as Jamie learns that he is going to be a father for a second time after a night with Gabby.

“As Kim discovers a new heir to the throne, a fight for power will ensue.

“Gabby will find herself at the centre – will she succumb to the temptations and manipulation at Home Farm?”

Actress Samantha Giles quit the soap in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was enough for fans to immediately begin speculating that Bernice is the one to be returning.

Actress Samantha Giles quit the soap in 2019. Bernice moved to Australia to care for her ex with her daughter Dee Dee.

But could she return? Fans certainly think so.

One said: “Bernice was the person that popped into my head as the possible return. Could coincide with Gabby’s storyline?”

A second said: “I would love to see Bernice back and for me, she does light up the scene!”

A third added on DS Forums: “I think the return could be Bernice back from Australia because of Gabby’s pregnancy.”

