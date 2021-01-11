Who plays Sarah in Emmerdale? How old is Katie Hill?

Sarah has been in Emmerdale since 2005. But who is Katie Hill, who plays her, and how old is she?

Last week, Sarah got back in contact with drug dealer Danny. But when the police turned up at the pub after finding drugs, Sarah put a bag of pills in Ethan’s jacket, to protect Danny.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, January 11) Debbie returned to the village after finding out what Sarah has been up to.

Sarah has got involved with Danny again (Credit: ITV)

But who plays Sarah in Emmerdale?

Who plays Sarah in Emmerdale?

Sarah is the daughter of Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden. She is named after Andy’s adoptive mum, Sarah Sugden.

Sarah is played by actress Katie Hill. Katie is the fifth actress to play Sarah. She took on the role in 2017.

Katie joined the Emmerdale cast in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Before Katie played Sarah, the character was played by Sophia Amber Moore.

Sophia played Sarah from 2007 until 2016.

Sarah was also played by actresses Lily-May Bartley and Lucy Warren in 2005. Between 2006 and 2007, she was played by Amber Child-Cavill.

Who is Katie Hill? How old is she?

Katie is 17 years old. The actress will turn 18 in March 2021.

It appears Emmerdale is Katie’s first TV role.

Katie often shares pictures to her Instagram with her co-stars. The actress appears to be close friends with Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer on the soap.

She has also previously posted pictures spending time with her on-screen mum Charley Webb and on-screen grandmother, Emma Atkins.

Sarah’s illness

In 2011, Sarah was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Fanconi anaemia.

It was revealed that Sarah needed a bone marrow donor. But despite, Debbie, Andy and their family getting tested, no one was a match.

After a donor fell through at the last moment, Debbie and Andy decided to have another baby, in the hopes they would be a match.

Sarah was diagnosed with rare genetic condition called Fanconi anaemia (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When pregnant with her second baby, Debbie was told Sarah was fast developing leukaemia.

Baby Jack was born in October 2012 and later was a donor for Sarah.

Whilst living in France in 2016, Sarah was diagnosed with throat cancer. Her best chance of survival was proton beam therapy. However it wasn’t available on he NHS to Debbie set up a crowd funding page.

Everyone was stunned when a donation of £20,000 was added to the page, and it soon transpired it was Sarah’s great grandmother Faith Dingle who sent the money.

Sarah had a heart transplant in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Faith went to Prague with Sarah to get her cancer treatment as Debbie wasn’t allowed as she was on police bail. thankfully Sarah responded well to treatment.

But in 2018, Sarah was diagnosed with heart-failure, which turned out to be a rare side-effect of her chemotherapy.

At the time, Debbie was dating Joe Tate, who paid for her to have the best private healthcare. Eventually Sarah had a heart-transplant.

