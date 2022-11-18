Eliza Woodrow first appeared in Coronation Street earlier this year.

She had her life turned upside down when her mum Bridget and nan Lucy were sent to prison for murder.

But who is Eliza and who plays her?

Eliza and Stu immediately struck up a bond (Credit: ITV)

Who is Eliza Woodrow in Coronation Street?

Eliza is the granddaughter of Stu Carpenter and Lucy Woodrow.

Her mother is Bridget Woodrow. Bridget previously mentioned that Eliza’s father is not in the picture.

In the late 80s Stu was convicted for the murder of Charlie Walters.

Stu and Charlie had been having an affair and he spent 27 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

After leaving prison, Stu was homeless and lived on the street, unable to get in contact with his family.

However after meeting and helping Kelly Neelan, she helped Stu get work at Speed Daal.

He then moved in with Yasmeen Nazir.

Stu eventually reunited with Bridget, which upset Lucy.

Stu was thrilled to learn he had a granddaughter called Eliza.

With the help of Yasmeen, Alya and Dee-Dee he tried to get his conviction overturned and find out who really killed Charlie.

Bridget is now in prison (Credit: ITV)

Why has Eliza moved in with Yasmeen and Stu?

As Bridget and Stu grew closer, she started to feel guilty and confessed she killed Charlie.

Bridget was only a teenager at the time and she found out Charlie and Stu had been having an affair.

She confronted her Charlie, but when Charlie upset Bridget she hit her with a clay dog.

Bridget realised she had killed Charlie and called her mum, Lucy.

Lucy and Bridget moved the body in the hopes they would never find the killer, but when police found Stu’s DNA on her, he was sent down for their crime.

When Stu found out the truth he didn’t want to tell the police, but Alya reported them after she and Dee-Dee did their own DNA test.

Lucy and Bridget were both arrested and charged due to new evidence.

Lucy received a for 20 year sentence and Bridget had been given 15, with the judge taking her age at the time into account.

After Stu’s conviction was overturned, he got back together with Yasmeen and they were told that Eliza could live with them.

Eliza now lives with Stu and Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Eliza in Coronation Street?

Eliza is played by 10-year-old actress and singer Savannah Kunyo.

Savannah has a sister called Paris who is also an actress and singer.

Savannah appeared in The Tower and this year both Savannah and Paris appeared in Channel 4 comedy series The Curse.

Recently Savannah showed off her incredible singing talent in the Park Dean Talent Nation competition.

She came in third in the contest.

