Who did Oliver Farnworth play in Coronation Street?

Corrie star Oliver Farnworth is back in the news as he is dating EastEnders actress Samantha Womack – but who did Oliver play in Coronation Street?

Dedicated soap fans will recognise the Halifax-born hunk from his three year stint on Coronation Street.

Oliver played Andy Carver on the cobbles between 2014 and 2017 – and was memorably held captive by Pat Phelan.

Oliver Farnworth, who is ‘dating’ Samantha Womack, played Andy Carver on Coronation Street (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What happened to Andy Carver in Corrie?

Oliver – as Andy Carver – was introduced to Coronation Street as pretending to be Michael Rodwell’s estranged son.

However, after taking a cash-in-hand job at the Bistro and getting to know Michael, Andy’s grift began to wilt. He becomes attached to Michael – played by Les Dennis – and following Michael’s death attacked antagonist Pat Phelan with a brick.

Pat, however, recovered from a coma and began to blackmail Andy after Andy attempted to finish him off with poison. This led to Andy thieving money from the Bistro and burning down Kevin Webster’s garage, commanded by Pat.

Andy eventually tried to flee Weatherfield. However, his plan was rumbled and it appeared he was murdered by Pat after he was lamped with a laptop he recorded Pat’s confession on. Pat also texted Andy’s nearest and dearest from Andy’s mobile to make it appear he had moved away without notice. Shockingly, however, Pat kept Andy hostage for months. And after coercing Andy to shoot Pat’s crooked associate Vinny, Pat finished off Andy for good.

What else has Oliver Farnworth been in?

Before fame in Corrie, Oliver cut his TV teeth in Hollyoaks, playing Will Hackett in 2006 and 2007.

Oliver also turned up in Mr Selfridge in 2014 as a Belgian refugee.

He has also appeared in Morse prequel series Endeavour, playing PC Rich Potter, since leaving Coronation Street.

Oliver Farnworth’s character Andy in Coronation Street was killed off (Credit: YouTube)

How did Oliver Farnworth and Samantha Womack meet?

According to reports, the pair starred together in a touring theatre production of The Girl on the Train in 2019.

A source told The Sun: “Samantha’s chemistry with Oliver was clear to see on stage and they remained close after the production. They couldn’t be happier and have loved dating away from the public eye.

“They’ve met each other’s families and it all feels very natural. They’re totally smitten with each other.

“Plus her ex Mark is happy for her too. It’s all very grown-up and modern.”

Samantha Womack is best known for her EastEnders role as Ronnie Mitchell (Cred: FAB / SplashNews.com)

Samantha is 48 and Oliver is thought to have been born in 1982. So, with him aged 38, there is a 10 year difference in their ages.

She is mum to Benjamin, 19, and Lili Rose, 15, who she shared with Mark Womack. Samantha and Mark were married for nine years until reportedly splitting in 2018.

On Corrie, Andy dated Steph Britton – played by Tisha Merry. But away from the Street, any romances of his have previously been kept out of the public eye.

