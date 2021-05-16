Former Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth and ex-EastEnders actress Samantha Womack have reportedly found love.

The Ronnie Mitchell actress split from her Emmerdale star husband Mark Womack in 2018.

Samantha and Oliver met during The Girl on the Train (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

However it has now been reported that Samantha has found love again – with her co-star Oliver.

The pair starred together in touring production of The Girl on the Train in 2019.

Romance blossomed and it seems the pair are now officially an item.

Oliver played Andy Carver in Corrie until 2017 when he was killed by serial killer Pat Phelan.

A source told The Sun: “Samantha’s chemistry with Oliver was clear to see on stage and they remained close after the production. They couldn’t be happier and have loved dating away from the public eye.

Oliver played Andy Carver in Coronation Street (Credit” ITV)

“They’ve met each other’s families and it all feels very natural. They’re totally smitten with each other.

“Plus her ex Mark is happy for her too. It’s all very grown-up and modern.”

ED! has contacted reps for Samantha and Oliver for comment.

However Samantha split with ex Mark Womack in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

When did Samantha Womack split with Mark?

Samantha and Mark split in 2018 and have two children together, 20-year-old Benjamin and 16-year-old Lili Rose.

Last year, Samantha stunned fans by revealing she had split with husband Mark two years previously.

Speaking about the breakdown of her nine-year marriage, Samantha told OK!: “Our family home is big enough and we’re coexisting happily. There’s no rush to change things.

“But now feels like the right time to be honest and admit that we are no longer together.

“We’ve been happily living together ever since. It’s bizarre but these have probably been the best years we’ve had as a family.”

