Who is Adele Rose? Coronation Street paid tribute at the end of Friday’s final episode

Coronation Street dedicated last night’s episodes to Adele Rose a week after her death.

The writer and producer was the soap’s longest-serving writer putting pen to paper on more than 400 episodes.

Coronation Street paid tribute to screenwriter Adele Rose last night (Credit: ITV)

A tribute card aired at the end of the episodes, saying it was “in loving memory” of her.

Rose wrote episodes of the ITV soap between 1961 and 1998, and was its first female writer.

She died of pneumonia on December 28, her husband Peter Chadwick announced.

John Whiston, head of ITV in the North, said in a statement at the time of Adele’s death: “Not only was Adele a trailblazer, being the very first in what is now a long line of brilliant female Coronation Street writers, she was also particularly adept at giving voice to some of Corrie’s classic fearless female characters, from Ena to Elsie, from Bet to Liz.

“If you watched Corrie growing up, then some of the most memorable episodes that are lodged in your mind were written by Adele.

“And for that the show will always be hugely grateful.”

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Adele Rose, the creator of #BykerGrove. She was an incredible lady and a wonderful writer. We will always be grateful for what she did for us and the North East. Thank you Adele and rest in peace. X 🙏 — antanddec (@antanddec) December 30, 2020

However, Adele won a BAFTA in 2003 for her work on the soap.

As well as being a trailblazer on Coronation Street, Adele was also responsible for creating Byker Grove.

The long-running children’s television show began in 1989 as a one-off show but ended up running until 2006.

Adele Rose created Byker Grove

Ant and Dec, who got their start on Byker Grove, also paid tribute to the writer.

They wrote: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of Adele Rose, the creator of #BykerGrove.

“She was an incredible lady and a wonderful writer.

“We will always be grateful for what she did for us and the North East. Thank you Adele and rest in peace.”

Ant and Dec paid tribute to Amber (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele’s other TV credits included episodes of Heartbeat, Z Cars, Angels, The Dustbinmen and Robin’s Nest.

Adele is survived by husband Peter, son Steve, and grandson, Daniel.

