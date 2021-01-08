Coronation Street character Rita will be reunited with someone from her past as Leanne’s storyline takes a turn, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has revealed.

Rita has been a big part of the ITV soap since joining as a regular character in 1972.

But it looks like she will be reunited with someone from her past this year.

Coronation Street: Rita meets someone from her past

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Iain teased: “The thing that’s exciting me the most really is the Leanne story, which I know I’ve been a bit vague about. I think it’s incredibly exciting.

Rita will come across someone from her past (Credit: ITV)

“It will also draw in Rita at a certain point – and there’ll be a blast from the past for Rita that emerges as a result of this story.

There’ll be a blast from the past for Rita.

“I really think this story will end up in the place where you least expect it when you start watching it in the New Year. It’s really fabulous I think.”

Leanne’s current storyline

Last year, Leanne was left heartbroken when her son Oliver died.

Over the last few weeks she has told her family she is staying in France. However she has actually been staying in her flat by herself.

But this week, her oldest son Simon will find out she’s been staying in the flat alone.

Leanne has been staying alone in her flat (Credit: ITV)

Explaining how the soap will explore Leanne and Simon’s grief, he said: “What we’re trying to do with Simon and Leanne is find a way to play their grief that doesn’t feel like grief stories that we’ve done and other shows might have done.

“We’ve come up with something that starts quite small, but ends up turning into this colossal, thriller-ish, high-octane piece that will play out in the first six months of next year.

Leanne’s storyline will draw in Rita (Credit: ITV)

“We were quite keen to use Leanne’s grief as a launch-pad into something exciting. I think we’ve achieved that, without feeling like we’re doing a disservice to the Oliver story.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

