Thomas Law made his debut in The Bay series two last night (Wednesday, January 20). But who did he play in EastEnders?

Last night the second series of the ITV drama kicked off.

A retirement party for the family solicitor Bill Bradwell was interrupted by the arrival of a courier. But things took a dark turn when Bill’s son-in-law Stephen was shot dead in front of his 10 year old son Oliver.

Thomas played D.C Eddie Martin (Credit: ITV)

Working on the team to solve the case is D.C Eddie Martin, played by Thomas Law. But who did Thomas play in EastEnders?

The Bay: Who did Thomas Law play in EastEnders?

Thomas Law was the fifth actor to played Peter Beale in the BBC soap, playing the character from 2004 until 2010.

During his time playing Peter, the character developed a romantic relationship with Lauren Branning.

Thomas played Peter from 2006 until 2010 (Credit: BBC)

However they ended up splitting up. When Peter kissed Zsa Zsa Carter in front of Lauren, it caused the two girls to fight.

In 2010, Peter moved to Devon to join his twin sister Lucy who had recently moved there to live with their maternal grandmother Bev Williams.

In 2013, Peter returned with Ben Hardy taking over the role. Ben left the show in 2015. Peter returned to Walford again last year, and actor Dayle Hudson became the seventh actor to play the character.

What has Thomas been in since leaving EastEnders?

In 2013, Thomas played a young Gary in The World’s End. The film was the third installment in The Three Flavour’s Cornetto Trilogy, which stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

In 2014, he made an appearance in Casualty.

In 2015, he played Daniel in horror film Unhallowed Ground and in 2016 he played Pete the Mod in Gutterdammerung.

The same year, he starred in a musical film A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, putting a modern twist on the Disney classic Cinderella.

Thomas played the film’s Prince Charming, Reed, starring alongside Disney and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Sofia Carson.

In 2018, he played Freddie in short film Freddie.

As well as acting, Thomas has also been working on music since leaving EastEnders and often shares his work to Instagram.

He has released music on popular music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

