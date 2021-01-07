In tonight’s episode on EastEnders (Thursday January 7), Ruby tells Martin she is pregnant. But who are Martin’s children?

Recently Ruby told Martin she wanted them to have a baby. However he wasn’t keen on the idea as he already has four children.

But who are they all?

Martin has become a father figure to Stacey Fowler’s children (Credit: BBC)

Who are Martin’s children in EastEnders?

Martin has two biological children: Bex Fowler and Hope Fowler. He was also stepfather to Stacey’s children Lily and Arthur.

But despite Martin and Stacey having split, he still sees them as his own children.

EastEnders: Martin’s children – Bex Fowler

Bex is the daughter of Martin and Sonia Jackson, born in 2000.

When they were young teenagers, Martin and Sonia slept together. This led to Sonia falling pregnant with Bex.

When Sonia gave birth to her daughter, she named her Chloe. Chloe was given up for adoption, where she was renamed Rebecca.

Bex is Martin’s oldest child (Credit: BBC)

In 2005 Bex’s adoptive parents Neil and Sue died in a car crash. She then went to live with Sue’s mother Margaret.

After Margaret’s death, she went to live with Martin and his mum Pauline. Eventually Martin and Sonia reunited and raised Bex together.

Lily Slater and Arthur Fowler Jr

Lily is Martin’s former stepdaughter (Credit: BBC)

Lily’s biological father is Ryan Malloy. She was born in 2010. However when Stacey and Martin got together, he became her father figure.

Arthur was conceived as Stacey had a one-night-stand with Martin’s best friend Kush Kazemi. This happened a month before Stacey slept with Martin.

Kush is Arthur’s biological dad. However Martin is also a father-figure to the little boy (Credit: BBC)

Arthur was born in 2015. At first Martin believed he was Arthur’s father, but eventually it was revealed Kush is the biological dad.

Whilst Kush is still in Arthur’s life, both Kush and Martin are a dad to him.

Hope Fowler

Lily is Martin’s youngest child (Credit: BBC)

Hope was born in 2017 and is the daughter of Stacey and Martin.

Hope was born prematurely after Stacey had an eclamptic fit.

Stacey and Martin

Stacey and Martin split for good in 2019 after he said he had cheated on her with Sonia.

Stacey is the mother to Lily, Arthur and Hope (Credit: BBC)

However it was a lie, and he only told Stacey this so she would keep away from Walford and Ben Mitchell, who wanted to hurt her.

She returned to Albert Square last year after discovering Martin was dating her best friend Ruby.

Ruby and Martin went on a trip and shocked everyone when they retuned home married.

