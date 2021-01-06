EastEnders fans predict Lucas Johnson will target Jack Branning next.

Denise was terrified when her murderer ex-husband Lucas returned to Walford on Christmas Day with his and Denise’s daughter Chelsea.

Before Christmas, Denise and her boyfriend Jack ended up splitting over Phil Mitchell’s involvement in their lives since Denise and Phil’s son, Raymond, returned.

Jack wanted to give his relationship with Denise another go (Credit: BBC)

But in last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 5) Jack successfully acquired DI Thompson’s information on Phil.

The police officer warned Phil he had all the information about his misdemeanours.

Later Jack found Denise and told her he wanted to give their relationship another go and them and their kids to be a family.

Lucas didn’t look happy when he saw Jack and Denise kiss! (Credit: BBC)

Thrilled, Denise and Jack shared a kiss. But across the Square they were being watched by Lucas, who didn’t look too happy!

Now fans have predicted that he will now target Jack.

@bbceastenders I think Lucas will blame Jack for his attack, target Jack and his family, the kids and Max even #Eastenders — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) January 5, 2021

If Lucas touches a HAIR on my beloved Jack’s head.. I’ll boycott the show. #EastEnders — “MINS PIE” 🥧 (@minomitaylor) January 5, 2021

However with Lucas looking on in the distance. Should Denise worry when he back is turned? I bet Lucas is going to think that Jack set the thugs on him over Phil. He's got it all wrong though 😬😬. Denise you need to be careful? #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) January 5, 2021

Crazy Lucas had better stay away from our Jack!!!! #EastEnders — Mrs Raza (@MrsZRaza) January 5, 2021

If either Jack or Denise gets killed of by Lucas I'm gonna lose it #EastEnders — It's my Partey and I'll cry if I want to (@SerifatD) January 5, 2021

EastEnders: Who did Lucas kill?

Lucas first appeared in the BBC soap in 2008.

Lucas left his wife Trina to die after he pushed her into a rake, which went through her neck.

I think Lucas will blame Jack for his attack.

He made her death look like an accident. Later he killed Denise’s ex-husband Owen in an episode which ended in Lucas and Denise getting married.

When Denise found out what her husband was really like, Lucas framed his wife for the murders and faked her suicide.

Lucas has killed in the past (Credit: BBC)

As Albert Square mourned for Denise, it was revealed in a twist that she was still alive. Lucas held her hostage in a derelict basement.

Eventually the extent of his crimes were revealed and he went to prison in 2010.

He made a brief returned again in 2016, when Denise and Patrick paid him a visit in prison.

Although Lucas now claims he’s a changed man, could we see him commit more crimes? Will he target Jack?

