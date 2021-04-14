EastEnders character Nancy Carter returned to Walford last night (Tuesday, April 13), but fans are convinced that she has split from husband Tamwar.

In 2016, Nancy and Tamwar left London to go travelling. It was later revealed the couple had got married and settled down in New Zealand together.

However in last night’s episodes, Nancy came back five years after her exit, but she returned without Tamwar.

Nancy is back (Credit: BBC)

She told her dad Mick that Tamwar couldn’t get the time off work so it was just her back for a couple of weeks.

Nancy encouraged her dad to spend time with his other daughter, Frankie, as it was her birthday.

But as Mick went to re-join the party, Nancy made a phone call to Tamwar.

She told him there was nothing in the account and that she needed the money. But what for?

Fans think that Nancy and Tamwar could be splitting up.

I’m kind of sad that Tamwar/Nancy didn’t work out. I am an unapologetic Masood fan and I want only good things for every member of that family. #EastEnders — Silver Vel (@Slcarter85) April 13, 2021

#Eastenders. It seemed a bit strange however that Nancy seemed to turn up our of the blue without even a phonecall. Whatever she has come back for must be for something desperate and I fear that Tamwar could be part of Nancy's reasons for her return — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) April 13, 2021

Hold up, don't say Tamwar and Nancy are having divorce proceedings and they are fighting over their shared money. WHY DID NZ DESTROU THE ONLY OFF-SCREEN RELATIONSHIP I HAD LEFT?! #EastEnders — Ariadne Rebecca (@BexLuvsCaleigh) April 13, 2021

I swear if Tamwar and Nancy have broken up…. I'm throwing hands #EastEnders — Ariadne Rebecca (@BexLuvsCaleigh) April 13, 2021

Who is Tamwar in EastEnders?

Tamwar appeared in EastEnders from 2007 until 2016 and was played by actor Himesh Patel.

Tamwar is the son of Zainab Masood and Masood Ahmed.

Will he return?

It was revealed back in February that Nancy would be returning to EastEnders, however it doesn’t look like Tamwar will becoming back anytime soon.

Since leaving the BBC soap, Himesh has gone on to star in films including Yesterday and Tenet and TV series The Luminaries and Avenue 5.

Tamwar didn’t return with Nancy (Credit: BBC)

He is also set to play Phillip in 2021 film Don’t Look Up which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande.

Last year, Himesh ruled out returning to the soap.

Speaking to Observer Magazine he said: “There’s a thin line between being on a soap and being a celebrity.

“You often see people from EastEnders going to do I’m a Celebrity or Strictly – which is great if that’s what you want to do.

(Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

“But from going to a lot of these award ceremonies, it wasn’t somewhere I was ever going to enjoy myself.”

He added: “I’d been doing it since I was 16 and it was all I’d known as an adult. It was a leap of Faith.

“I remember on that last day I drove out the gates that last time, and I just thought: here we go, let’s see what happens.”

