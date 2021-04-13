EastEnders spoilers reveal that Stuart and Rainie are looking for a surrogate once again. But when Karen needs money, she considers being a surrogate for them.

Recently Karen lost her job at the laundrette as they couldn’t keep her on any longer.

She ended up losing out on a redundancy payout after a misunderstanding with her boss. But when the Taylor family need money next week, Karen comes up with an idea.

Molly asks Bernie for a drink (Credit: BBC)

In next week’s scenes Molly tracks down Bernie to apologise for how things were left between them.

She offers to let Ziggy spend some time with Bailey, leaving Bernie surprised.

Later Bailey and Bernie meet up with Molly and Ziggy. As they watch Ziggy and Bailey playing, Molly asks Bernie out for a coffee.

She agrees to go out with her, clearly wanting to put the past behind them.

Meanwhile Stuart has plenty of presents for his daughter Zara, looking forward to meeting up with her for her birthday.

Stuart’s daughter Zara stands him up (Credit: BBC)

But he’s left ashamed and tries to cover when Rainie realises Zara stood him up.

EastEnders spoilers: Karen to become a surrogate for Stuart and Rainie?

Over at The Vic, Bernie fill Karen in on her upcoming date with Molly and they overhear Rainie and Stuart chatting about trying to find a surrogate again.

Meanwhile Karen receives a call – someone wants their money they’re owed, leaving her panicked.

Bernie and Karen find the house has been trashed (Credit: BBC)

Later Karen and Bernie return home to find the living room a tip. Someone has left them a threatening message telling them to pay up.

Mitch realises it’s loan sharks and Karen toys with the idea of becoming Rainie’s surrogate for money.

But Bernie shuts her down, telling her not to do it. What will Karen do?

