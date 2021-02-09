Holby City usually airs every Tuesday night on BBC One. However there will be no episode tonight. Where has Holby City been moved to?

Tonight on BBC One (Tuesday, February 9) Match of the Day: Live FA Cup will be airing from 7pm until 9pm.

The match is Manchester United vs West Ham United with a 7.30pm kickoff. This means that both Holby City and EastEnders are being moved to tomorrow night (Wednesday, February 10).

Holby is not on tonight! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders will start tomorrow at 8pm. Then Holby will air at 8.20pm. The episode will finish at 9pm.

What will happen in the next episode of Holby City?

In tomorrow night’s episode, there will be plenty of drama when Jodie returns to the hospital. However she drops a bombshell on Sacha.

A few weeks ago, Holby staff discovered Jodie had been poisoning Sacha’s daughter Beka. Afterwards, Jodie ran away from the hospital.

Jodie is back! (Credit: BBC)

But when she comes back, Jodie tells Sacha that she is pregnant with his baby.

As Sacha questions Jodie on the authenticity, she urges him to perform a scan so he can hear the baby’s heartbeat.

Sacha performs the scan and struggles to retain his feelings when he finds out that he and Jodie are expecting a daughter.

Meanwhile, Sahira Shah will return to Holby to replace Jac. Laila Rouass will be reprising her role.

Laila originally played Sahira from 2011 until 2012.

When Sahira comes back for her first day on Darwin, Kian, who has been placed on desk duty following recent events, tries to sweet talk her. But she has other ideas.

Kylie comes to work on Darwin (Credit: BBC)

Viewers will also be introduced to new nurse Kylie, played by Amy Murphy. After a shaky start, Kylie’s male colleagues start to question how long she’ll last on the ward.

But Kylie soon rises to the challenge, leaving her patients in awe of her.

Are you looking forward to this week’s Holby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.