Breaking Dad viewers have complained the hit ITV series is “too short”.

Last night’s show (February 8) saw Bradley, 60, and 23-year-old Barney arrive in Italy, where they were treated to a special performance from Andrea Bocelli.

Barney arranged the visit to the iconic opera singer’s home for his dad’s 60th birthday.

Bradley and Barney Walsh watched Andrea Bocelli perform during last night’s Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Breaking Dad?

Arriving at Andrea’s luxury Italian home, the pair were greeted by the singer and a violinist.

The episode took an emotional turn as the listened to a performance of Time To Say Goodbye, which moved Bradley to tears.

Afterwards, The Chase presenter said: “That was unbelievable. Absolutely wonderful. So emotional. I can’t believe it. A true honour.”

He later added: “I cannot believe that happened.”

The iconic opera singer performed in his home (Credit: ITV)

However, a number of viewers took to Twitter to call on ITV to make one big change to the programme.

Breaking Dad is on for just 30 minutes, including all the ad breaks, and fans of the show think it should be longer.

What did viewers say?

One wrote: “#BreakingDad is our favourite programme at the moment. Each episode is FAR too short!! Absolutely love the affection and interaction between father and son. What an example to us all.”

A second added: “Always have to watch it late but never miss an episode of #BreakingDad. Such lovely, feel good TV, Bradley and Barney’s relationship is just gorgeous. Just what we need at the minute. Can we make it longer though pretty please!”

In addition, a third commented: “#BreakingDad How is it over already? This show is way too short.”

A fourth tweeted: “We look forward to #BreakingDad every week. Needs to be longer than half an hour though”

Each episode is FAR too short!

Meanwhile, others were left “sobbing” over Bradley’s birthday surprise.

Furthermore, one said: “Absolutely sobbing, what a birthday present! #BreakingDad.”

Bradley was in tears during the private audience (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Omg, how emotional was #BreakingDad seeing Bradley Walsh having a private audience with @AndreaBocelli my husband and I were in bits.”

A third penned: “Love Bradley and Barney on #BreakingDad what a lovely relationship and such genuine people.”

What have fans said in the past?

It isn’t the first time fans have complained over the show’s 30 minute episodes.

Early last year, viewers had the same problem and called for ITV to make a change.

ITV viewers have called for episodes to be made longer (Credit: ITV)

At the time, an ITV spokesperson told ED: “We take this as a huge compliment and are delighted that the new series has already had such a great reaction. We can confirm that the new series will run for longer than last year and will include six episodes.”

Meanwhile, during last week’s show, Bradley apologised to Barney after turning down the chance to do a bungee jump.

Brad said afterwards: “Sorry mate, I’ve let you down there.”

However, his son argued: “You haven’t let me down! Stop it… that’s the scariest thing I’ve done on this show.”

