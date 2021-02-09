EastEnders SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

EastEnders spoilers in pictures for next week see Max leave Walford behind for good, while Ruby’s scheming catches up with her.

Elsewhere, Dotty hatches a money making plan.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers next week.

1. Max leaves Walford

Max offers Linda an olive branch, but both Jack and Mick are worried when they spot their exchange.

Hatching a plan to win Linda back, Max raids Jack’s house to find evidence against Phil.

Max is pleased when he finds Jack’s USB stick and marches over to confront the Mitchells.

Phil is shocked when Max reveals all the evidence he’s got against him.

Panicking, Phil knows Max has enough to send him to prison for a very long time.

Max strikes a deal with Phil, demanding something in return for his silence.

But what does Max so desperately want to get his hands on?

Max sees Linda and tells her that he has a surprise planned that will help her and Mick.

Linda comes to the shocking realisation that Max knows about Mick’s abuse.

Linda is horrified when she discovers Jack told Max about Mick’s past.

Jack heads to Mick’s to apologise, but Mick doesn’t want to hear excuses.

He heads out of the door, determined to track down Max.

Mick punches Max after he berates Linda for staying with Mick out of pity.

Linda goes to see Max, reminding him that she doesn’t love him.

Max is heartbroken when she tells him it would be better for everyone if he were to leave Walford.

Max realises that no one wants him around, so he walks away from his life in Albert Square.

2. Stacey confronts Ruby

Martin is stunned when Iqra reveals Ruby was behind his attack at the Minute Mart, and not Jags.

Martin’s stunned by Ruby’s lies and Stacey decides it’s time she confronted her former friend.

Kush admits to Stacey that Ruby was also the mastermind behind his escape plan with Arthur.

Stacey reveals that she doesn’t believe Ruby is even pregnant.

She comes up with a plan to prove Ruby is lying… but what does Stacey have up her sleeve?

3. Dotty hatches a plan

Dotty and Tiffany are at Ruby’s when they see some city boys admiring Tiffany.

But Tiff isn’t interested, showing them her wedding ring and giving them their marching orders.

However, the drama gives Dotty a new money making idea. Will Tiffany agree to help?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

