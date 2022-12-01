EastEnders legend June Brown died in April at the age of 95, but when was her last scene in the BBC soap and why did she leave?

Dot first appeared in the soap back in 1985 and her final appearance was in January 2020.

What happened in her last scene, where did Dot go, and why did June leave the soap?

When was June Brown’s last scene in EastEnders?

June’s final scene in EastEnders aired on January 21 2020.

Sonia had taken money from Dot however Martin covered for her and took the blame for the stolen funds.

Sonia convinced Dot to go to Ireland to see her grandson Charlie and his wife, who were expecting at the time.

Dot decided to go, leaving Sonia a tape recording to say she had departed

She told her: “I shall miss you and I shall always love you, as I know you love me. So goodbye my dearest girl. Your loving grandma, Dot.”

Dot has been in Ireland ever since and not returned to Walford.

Why did June Brown decide to leave EastEnders as Dot Branning?

In February 2020, June announced she was not returning to the soap and Dot’s move to Ireland was the final exit for her character.

She revealed on the Distinct Nostalgia podcast that she had been offered a ‘retainer’ for the soap, but turned it down.

She said: “I don’t want a retainer for EastEnders, I’ve left. I’ve left for good.

She continued: “I’ve sent her off to Ireland where she’ll stay. I’ve left EastEnders. I did make up a limerick. It’s a bit dirty.

“I went back to do a good story. Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

“I got a small part, a very small part. And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back.”

However, she did reveal to the host – her former co-star Rani Singh (Sufia Karim) – that she was upset by the departure.

“I was feeling down a few days ago,” she said.

“I thought, ‘What’s the matter? Why do I feel so sad?’ It’s almost as if I’ve been bereaved.”

EastEnders to give Dot a huge send-off

On Thursday December 1, Sonia Fowler will get the devastating news Dot has died.

She is then forced to set about planning the funeral.

EastEnders has confirmed the episode in which the Square says farewell to Dot will air on December 12. It will be a specially extended episode lasting 37 minutes.

The soap has also revealed cast comebacks for the special Dot episode.

Dot’s old friends including Colin Russell, Barry Clark, George ‘Lofty’ Holloway, Mary ‘the punk’ Smith and Disa O’Brien will return alongside Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning.

Executive Producers Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges.

“Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most.

“I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send off.”

He also revealed it was June’s wish that Dot died in EastEnders only after her own death.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us,” he said.

“But she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

“Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.

“So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

