When is Emmerdale on this week? Here is this week’s full schedule

Emmerdale is usually on every week on ITV. The soap schedule recently changed on a permanent basis, but when is Emmerdale on this week?

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Emmerdale is on every weeknight on ITV.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday Emmerdale will be on at at 7.30pm for half an hour.

On Thursday the soap is also on at 7.30pm but will be on for an hour.

Emmerdale is on every night this week (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in this week’s Emmerdale?

Monday, May 23rd 2022

Leyla lets slip to Vanessa that Suzy knew Holly.

Vanessa is upset that Suzy lied to her and questions the seriousness of their relationship.

Knowing she lied to Vanessa about Holly’s death, Suzy thinks Vanessa is better off without her.

Vanessa worries she’s come on too strong and pleads with Suzy to not give up on their relationship.

Later Leyla is happy to hear Suzy will be staying.

But when Suzy tells Leyla she’s going to start living a cleaner life, Leyla is concerned about when she’s going to get her next fix.

David wants to propose to Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Tuesday, May 24th 2022 – 7.30pm

Leyla suggests that Priya and Suzy come over for brunch a team building exercise.

However Suzy is suspicious of Leyla.

With Holly’s overdose still playing on her mind, alongside her relationship with Vanessa, Suzy tells Leyla she’s serious about staying off cocaine.

Leyla is secretly alarmed when Suzy pours the rest of her coke down the sink.

Meanwhile David is determined to propose to Victoria, but Pollard isn’t so sure on the idea.

Samson attempts to reassure Amelia after a negative comment was posted on one of her social media pictures.

Elsewhere Lydia tells Chas about her plans to buy a top of the range caravan she wants, unaware Sam is already on the case.

David gets down on one knee but what will Victoria say? (Credit: ITV)

Wednesday, May 25th 2022

Noah’s solicitor informs him of his defence plea for his hearing the next day.

Noah is resentful but manages to hold his anger together.

Meanwhile Eric tries to encourage David to take his time and not rush into anything with Victoria.

However David doesn’t listen and tells him he needs cover at the shop as he’s seen the perfect engagement ring in town.

At the HOP Victoria is unaware of her boyfriend’s plans and jokes with Amy about his big talk could be about.

When Victoria arrives to David’s romantic surprise in the woods, David is bursting with excitement.

He gets down on one knee and proposes, but what will she say?

Noah appears in court (Credit: ITV)

Thursday, May 26th 2022 (1 hour)

Noah passes Amy. As she glares at him the two exchange words.

Back at home, Noah tells Charity that he wants to do a runner.

Charity doesn’t agree to go along with her son’s plan and he soon storms out.

Sarah finds her uncle and gets him to try and see sense by attending his court hearing.

Noah takes her words on board but doesn’t know whether to plead guilty or not guilty.

Later at court the legal advisor reads out Noah’s charges. What will he plead?

Elsewhere Cathy spots Amelia with a suspicious looking bottle.

She googles the contents but finds fairly innocent looking ads selling Apremine.

Amelia quickly tries to distract Cathy, knowing the supplements that she’s bought are bad for her.

Vinny mentions an old motorhome (Credit: ITV)

Friday, May 27th 2022 – 7.30pm

When Vinny mentions an old motorhome at the scrapyard, Sam jumps at the opportunity to transform it.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

