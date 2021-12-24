When is Emmerdale on during Christmas Day and who dies?

Christmas Day on Emmerdale will feature a dramatic flash-forward and the pub going kaboom.

The ITV soap has teased: “As the villagers enjoy Christmas day, there’s a thin dusting of what appears to be snow, but is all as it seems?

Emmerdale will explode the Woolpack on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

“Soon we flashback to the hours that preceded this flurry and understand what really happened.”

But what do we know about the festive special?

What time is Emmerdale on on Christmas Day?

The ITV soap will air a special hour-long episode on Christmas Day.

It will form a two hour block of soap with Coronation Street following at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Emmerdale fans spot plot hole in Kerry Wyatt’s return story

However it has also been revealed that the episode will be available to watch on the ITV Player from 7am that day.

What happens in Emmerdale on Christmas Day?

The main part of the special episode focuses on Al Chapman’s scheme to turn The Woolpack into luxury apartments – and the desperate lengths he’ll go to make it happen.

Still reeling from his beating from Gavin’s thugs, Al gets a threatening message from his partner and is later disturbed to catch Gavin talking to Ellis.

Feeling the pressure, Al gazes back at the Woolpack and comes up with a plan to get out of this nightmare.

Will Al blow up the Woolpack? (Credit: ITV)

Will he blow it up? Or will someone else do it?

Meanwhile over at Home Farm, Bernice gives Will a hopeful smile as he feels the pressure to make his decision between her and Kim.

Later Kim has a surprise for Will – and she leads him to Malone’s grave to break the news.

Will is alarmed to find it freshly dug up and fears Kim could be planning something horrifying for him.

But instead she reveals that she removed the corpse so that Will no longer feels tethered to her – he can decide whether he stays or goes.

Will is touched by the gesture – and immediately makes his decision by proposing to Kim.

But how will Bernice react to the news?

Will Meena kill her own sister in Emmerdale on Christmas Day? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale on Christmas – will Meena Jutla be exposed?

Meanwhile across the village Meena Jutla is caught in the act of trying to destroy love rival Dawn Taylor.

Manpreet is onto her killer sister and first stops her from reporting Dawn to social services as an unfit mother – and later stops her from planting drugs in Dawn’s house.

Meena tries to leave but Manpreet grabs her arm causing the heroin to fall to the ground.

Can Manpreet survive evil Meena? (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet struggles to come to terms with her sister’s actions and confronts her – but she may regret it when she questions her alleged pregnancy.

Sure her sister has crossed a line, Meena darkens as Manpreet begins to realise that Carol may have been right all along – and that Meena is a dangerous killer.

Meena stalks Manpreet with a broken bottle. Will Meena kill her sister to keep her secrets?

And at the Dingles, Sam hatches a desperate last-ditch plan to win back wife Lydia – but will she forgive him?

Read more: Emmerdale viewers threaten to switch off if Meena plot continues

Elsewhere, Liam Cavanagh struggles at the first Christmas without Leanna.

And Bob and Marlon hatch a scheme to get April and Cathy speaking again after the bullying ordeal.

As well as this Harriet drops a bombshell and quits as vicar after her final service.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!