Emmerdale viewers threaten to switch off if Meena plot continues

Emmerdale viewers have called for Meena Jutla‘s storyline to finish after she began interfering with Dawn’s life.

Meena arrived in Emmerdale last year and it became clear she’s hiding a dark secret.

It was revealed Meena murdered her best friend Nadine and since arriving in the village she has killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, all of whom found out what she’s really like.

She has also attempted to kill Priya Sharma and Victoria Sugden.

Meena began stirring things with Alex (Credit: ITV)

Recently Meena has started dating Billy Fletcher, but it’s clear he still has feelings for his ex Dawn Taylor.

In last night’s episode (Monday, December 20) Dawn’s ex Alex turned up in the village and introduced himself to Lucas as his father.

When Meena learnt of Alex’s arrival, she told him that Harriet is an alcoholic and that Dawn is still on drugs.

Meena is now messing with Dawn’s life (Credit: ITV)

Fans were furious with Meena and have demanded her storyline come to an end.

If Meena doesn't leave soon I'm going to have to stop watching #emmerdale. Terrible character and atrocious acting — Susan Glister (@stanleysusie) December 20, 2021

#Emmerdale only so much you can keep watching Menna's craziness. Gone on for far too long. Switch off time sadly. — Barbara John (@babsyjohn) December 20, 2021

#EMMERDALE Ffs please don't do this….I'm not watching this anymore til Meena is gone…Pat Phelan much!! Don't drag this out for another 2 bloody yrs — Treece (@tereaa71) December 9, 2021

Can’t stand meena hope she’s found out soon #emmerdale — 🎄 dan the chatterbox 🎄 (@chattymandan) December 20, 2021

Just come back from a break watching and Meena is still there always in the right place and invisible 🙄 #emmerdale — Deborah Hope (@DeborahHope1) December 20, 2021

Why is anyone still tolerating Meena? There must be something strong and odd in the water in the village. #emmerdale — Wildrenaissance (@WildRenaissance) December 20, 2021

Wrap up the Meena storyline please. It is now tedious not helped by the amateur dramatics acting #Emmerdale — Sue Wray (@tashatonka) December 20, 2021

Ugh I can't believe Meena, she gets worse and worse. Dawn's one of my faves #emmerdale — Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) December 20, 2021

Oh for Gods sake, when will this stupid Meena story end #Emmerdale — Penny Irvine 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) December 20, 2021

All I want for Christmas is a Meena Free episode at this stage! #Emmerdale — Maria McCann (@riacann) December 20, 2021

When are #Emmerdale Gona get rid of Meena! 🙄 She's so bloody irritating and a completely unrealistic character. How No1 can see the signs that something is clearly very off with her is beyond me! — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) December 20, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

Dawn and Billy share a kiss and he admits it’s what he’s been waiting for.

As they share their love for each other, he knows he needs to tell Meena.

When Billy tells Meena the truth, Meena is stunned he would dump her for Dawn.

Meena soon drops a bombshell that leaves him gobsmacked – she’s pregnant with his child.

Dawn reassures Billy that her pregnancy won’t affect their relationship.

Manpreet is suspicious of Meena’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

When Manpreet finds out, she’s suspicious about the pregnancy and later stumbles across a social media page for Nadine’s sister, Carol, and apprehensively clicks the ‘send message’ button.

Manpreet meets up with Carol and is floored to discover that Carol believes Meena murdered Nadine.

Soon Manpreet starts to regret contacting Carol.

