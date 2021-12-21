Meena Billy Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers threaten to switch off if Meena plot continues

Meena has killed four people

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale viewers have called for Meena Jutla‘s storyline to finish after she began interfering with Dawn’s life.

Meena arrived in Emmerdale last year and it became clear she’s hiding a dark secret.

It was revealed Meena murdered her best friend Nadine and since arriving in the village she has killed Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, all of whom found out what she’s really like.

She has also attempted to kill Priya Sharma and Victoria Sugden.

Emmerdale 20 Dec Lucas's dad Alex arrives after Meena calls him and stirs trouble
Meena began stirring things with Alex (Credit: ITV)

Recently Meena has started dating Billy Fletcher, but it’s clear he still has feelings for his ex Dawn Taylor.

In last night’s episode (Monday, December 20) Dawn’s ex Alex turned up in the village and introduced himself to Lucas as his father.

When Meena learnt of Alex’s arrival, she told him that Harriet is an alcoholic and that Dawn is still on drugs.

Meena is now messing with Dawn’s life (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Lucas’s dad, Alex, in Emmerdale? Liam Boyle has been in Coronation Street before

Fans were furious with Meena and have demanded her storyline come to an end.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Meena?

Dawn and Billy share a kiss and he admits it’s what he’s been waiting for.

As they share their love for each other, he knows he needs to tell Meena.

When Billy tells Meena the truth, Meena is stunned he would dump her for Dawn.

Meena soon drops a bombshell that leaves him gobsmacked – she’s pregnant with his child.

Dawn reassures Billy that her pregnancy won’t affect their relationship.

Emmerdale Dec 23 Manpreet is suspicious of Meena's pregnancy
Manpreet is suspicious of Meena’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans spot plot hole in Kerry Wyatt’s return story

When Manpreet finds out, she’s suspicious about the pregnancy and later stumbles across a social media page for Nadine’s sister, Carol, and apprehensively clicks the ‘send message’ button.

Manpreet meets up with Carol and is floored to discover that Carol believes Meena murdered Nadine.

Soon Manpreet starts to regret contacting Carol.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

