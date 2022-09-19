When is Emmerdale back on? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale usually airs on Monday nights, however tonight (Monday, September 19) no soaps will air as it’s the day of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral.

When will Emmerdale be back on?

Emmerdale will not air tonight, however the ITV soap will return to screens tomorrow evening (Tuesday, September 20).

Usually ITV only airs one episode of Emmerdale on Tuesdays, but tomorrow night there will be two episodes.

The soap will air at 7pm for an hour.

Emmerdale will be back on tomorrow evening (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What will happen in the next episode?

Dan starts to feel confused when Harriet is flirtatious with him. He starts to wonder if she actually might like him after all.

When Harriet kisses Dan, she’s underwhelmed. But after a talk with Faith, she decides to commit to a relationship with him, leaving Dan surprised.

When Amelia finds out she is happy for them. But she’s also saddened as she thinks of Noah.

However it’s not long before Amelia finds out that Dan forced Noah to end his relationship with her.

Dan is left well aware he’s messed up when Amelia decides to move out.

Liam kisses Bernice (Credit: ITV)

There’s still tension between Liam and Leyla. Leyla confides in Priya, emotionally unloading, leaving Priya concerned.

Leyla is worried she’s ruined her relationship with her husband.

Meanwhile Liam is offloading to his ex-fiancée Bernice. When thoughts of their relationship resurface, Liam kisses a shocked Bernice.

She insists that he tells his wife what happened.

However Liam decides not to tell Leyla as they hug. An emotional Leyla agrees to get their relationship back on track.

But Bernice spots Leyla crying and believes Liam told her about the kiss.

When Bernice mentions the kiss, Leyla is completely shocked.

Faith and Eric take a golf cart (Credit: ITV)

Millie and Clemmie clash

Millie and Clemmie clash as they struggle to adapt to living together.

Dawn and Kim begin to argue over giving Millie her old room back. Dawn refuses to move Clemmie, but Kim is insistent that Millie gets her bedroom back.

When Kim states that Clemmie might not be staying long term, Dawn is upset.

Meanwhile Faith and Eric have a drunken night and take a stolen golf cart back to the village.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

