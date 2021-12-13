Coronation Street has a different schedule this week, but when is it on?

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Usually Corrie airs two half an hour episodes at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday’s and Wednesdays with an hour long episode on Fridays at 7.30pm, but this week the schedule will be different.

Tonight (Monday, December 13) and Wednesday (December 15) there will only be one half an hour episode airing at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street is on five nights this week (Credit: ITV)

However there will also be half an hour episodes at 7.30pm on Tuesday (December 14) and Thursday (December 16).

As usual Corrie will be on for an hour on Friday. This means Coronation Street is on for five nights this week.

What is happening in this week’s episodes?

In this week’s episodes Emma is taking care of Tyrone’s daughter Ruby and panics when she swallows one of Curtis’ pills.

At A&E Emma shows the doctor Curtis’s pills and explains he suffers from a heart condition.

The doctor confirms Ruby is absolutely fine as the pill she took was a vitamin.

Emma discovers Curtis’s pills are vitamins (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Zeedan is shocked when his estranged wife Marrium turns up at Speed Daal. He convinces her that her dad Hashim started the fire as an act of revenge.

Sarah meets up with her new friend Lydia and her son Finn. Sarah introduces her to Adam and Lydia pales, alluding to the fact she had a relationship with him at uni.

She makes her excuses and leaves and Adam admits to his wife he had a relationship with Lydia, but it was years ago and he can’t really remember, leaving Sarah unimpressed.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

