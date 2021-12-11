Coronation Street fans have been left horrified at Alya Nazir for letting Hashim Elamin die.

Businesswoman Alya made a big thing about not wanting to be involved in any criminality to save her brother Zeedan from his evil gangster father-in-law.

Alya Nazir watched Hashim Elamin die in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street horror as Hashim dies

She was furious over the plan to torch the restaurant for the insurance money to pay him off.

But last night things took a dark turn when Alya insisted on watching Hashim die.

Gangster Hashim collapsed after going to the Nazirs to threaten them into paying him the money back that Zeedan had stolen.

But while threatening the pair he suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

However far from helping the ailing man – Alya decided to watch him die instead.

Telling Zeedan to leave him, she insisted Hashim’s death would solve all of their problems.

Gangster Hashim collapsed and died in the Nazirs living room (Credit: ITV)

“We can’t just leave him to die,” said Zeedan as Hashim clutched his chest.

But Alya insisted they could – and should.

She said: “Zeedan he was threatening us, isn’t it self defence?”

As the pair stood around waiting for Hashim to die, they were interrupted by Ryan Connor.

He rushed in and immediately tried to save Hashim’s life as Alya was forced to call for an ambulance.

But it was for nothing as Ryan failed to revive Hashim.

He demanded to know why neither Alya or Zeedan had tried to save the man – but Alya was furious to be questioned.

Alya Nazir lets Hashim die

She said: “A year ago today we were standing over Geoff’s body – a death that set my gran free.

“They were both evil men Ryan, so when death comes knocking for toxic men I’m not standing in the way.”

And then Alya turned into a self confessed evil genius as she set about ordering the boys to cover up what had happened.

Taking her Speed Daal keys, she placed them in Hashim’s hands to put his prints on them.

She then took his car keys and dumped the restaurant keys in his car, before ordering Zeedan and Ryan to kick in her back door – to make it look like Hashim had broken in to threaten them.

The three then continued to lie to the police about what had happened.

Ryan desperately tried to save Hashim while Alya and Zeedan did nothing (Credit: ITV)

How did Coronation Street viewers respond?

But viewers were horrified at Alya’s hypocritical actions.

One said: “Alya has NEVER been a saint to be fair. Blackmailing her own Grandad over his affair, using Aidan leaving her shares in the factory to try & make Carla’s life an absolute misery. Cheating on Gary.

“Trying to frame Stu, now Hashim for the restaurant fire. What’s next seriously? #Corrie.”

Omg the soaps are beyond parody now

A second said: “Omg the soaps are beyond parody now. So Alya draws the line at money laundering arson but let a man die before her eyes yeah that’s fine #Corrie.”

A third said: “Alya: ‘What sort of person have I become?’ – erm… a hypocrite? #Corrie.”

